What is the most difficult advancement in Minecraft 1.19 update?

As part of the Minecraft 1.19 update, several new advancements will be added to the game. These are certain rewards that players get for completing a specified task in the game. As the update releases new features to the game, certain rewards are connected to them as well. However, one of them is considerably more difficult to achieve than the rest.

Most of the new rewards are easy to achieve, with the exception of the 'With Our Powers Combined' advancement, which requires a lot of preparation and time to get right.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

What's the most difficult advancement in Minecraft 1.19 update, and how to achieve it?

'With Our Powers Combined!' advancement in Minecraft 1.19 update detailed

This advancement is the most difficult to achieve since it requires players to have all three types of froglights in their inventory. Froglights are rare blocks that can only be obtained if the new Frog mob kills a Magma Cube.

Different colored frogs drop different colored froglights after killing a small Magma Cube. Hence, breeding different frogs and bringing magma cubes to the overworld to kill them can be time-consuming and difficult.

How to achieve the reward in Minecraft 1.19 update

Getting all three types of frogs

All three types of frogs (Image via Mojang)

When players enter the new Minecraft 1.19 world, they will be able to find the new Frog mob in Swamp biomes. These are passive mobs that will walk slowly, croak, and jump randomly in Swamps. Players will most commonly find white frogs, but they can be bred in different colors depending on which biome they grow in.

Tadpoles are baby versions of frogs and can be taken to any other biome to grow in different temperatures. Once these small baby mobs start growing in a biome at different temperatures, they will grow into frogs with different colors. White frogs will grow in warm biomes, orange frogs will grow in temperate biomes, and green frogs will grow in cold biomes.

Bring Magma Cubes to the overworld

Frogs can only eat smallest magma cubes (Image via Mojang)

Once all three frogs have been obtained, players can head to the Nether realm and lure Magma cubes through the Nether portal. Players can either teleport big cubes directly or kill them to split them into smaller ones. Frogs can only eat small magma cubes, implying that players will have to kill the bigger ones.

Frogs eating magma cubes and dropping green variants of the light blocks (Image via Mojang)

When the cubes get teleported to the overworld, players must ensure that all three frogs eat the magma cubes to drop differently colored froglights. All three types of froglights will have purple, green, and yellow hues to them. Once players pick up all three of these froglight blocks, the advancement 'With Our Powers Combined!' will be unlocked.

