Mangrove propagule in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

With the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, Mojang released brand new features like biomes, mobs, items, and blocks. One of the new features was mangrove trees and propagules. This is part of the new Mangrove Swamp biome added with the update. Players have been waiting for a new type of tree and wood for a long time.

Since every tree has its sapling, mangrove trees also have their special type of sapling that is quite different. For those who are just joining the game and do not know the latest update's details, this article will help them get to speed with this new type of sapling.

Where to find Minecraft mangrove propagules

Players can find propagules growing from mangrove leaves in Mangrove Swamp (Image via Mojang)

To get these new types of saplings in Minecraft, a Mangrove Swamp biome needs to be found. These biomes are slightly uncommon and mainly generated near jungle or desert biomes due to high temperatures. Players will instantly recognize the biome since it will be filled with trees with unique muddy green-colored leaves.

This is where players can find propagules hanging from underneath the leaf blocks, though they won't naturally grow on every leaf block. Some will be fully grown, while others will be in the budding stage.

Alternatively, mangrove propagules can also be found in the Wandering Trader's list of five emeralds.

How to manually generate mangrove propagules

Propagules in Minecraft can be manually grown from leaf blocks with a bone meal (Image via Mojang)

As players know, they can only obtain other saplings by chopping down a tree, letting leaf blocks disintegrate, and dropping saplings along with other items. However, mangrove propagules are different since they can be grown manually.

Bone meals can be used on mangrove leaf blocks to grow the first stage of a propagule. The propagule itself can then be bone-mealed to increase its age.

This is one of the main differences between propagules and other saplings. This also makes mangrove tree farms extremely easy and efficient to build.

How to obtain and grow mangrove propagules

Mangrove trees can be grown from a propagule in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players need to be fully grown if they want to obtain the propagule. They can be broken down by any tool or hand. Otherwise, they will not drop anything if they are between zero and the third stage of their growth.

When it comes to growing them, players can normally place the propagule anywhere with at least six blocks of space above it and wait for it to grow. Propagules have a special ability to grow even if they are entirely submerged in water.

Players can grow a full mangrove tree completely submerged in water. This concept allows fascinating underwater structures to be created with mangrove trees growing around them.

Like other saplings in Minecraft, mangrove propagules can also be placed in a flower pot for decoration. The propagule will never grow into a mangrove tree if placed in a flower pot.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far