List of all wandering trader trades in Minecraft

Wandering Traders are different variants of villagers that randomly spawn near Minecraft players and offer all kinds of items for emeralds. They spawn with two llamas and will be wearing blue robes. They are brilliant for users who usually want something specific while playing the game. They typically spawn within a 48-block radius of a player.

Though wandering traders offer many items, not all players must know every item they sell. Hence, here is a list of items these mobs sell whenever they spawn.

Note: This list applies to both Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition.

Every trade offered by the wandering trader in Minecraft

Random common items list

Random everyday items wandering traders offer in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft mob offers six trades in total, five of which are random items standard worldwide. Those five trades were picked from this list of items. The list shows the cost of the item in emeralds and the number of times Minecrafters can buy it before it is disabled.

Allium - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Azure Bluet - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Blue Orchid - 1 Emerald - 8 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 8 trades before it disables Cornflower - 1 Emerald- 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald- 12 trades before it disables Dandelion - 1 Emerald- 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald- 12 trades before it disables Lilly of the Valley - 1 Emerald- 7 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald- 7 trades before it disables Orange Tulip - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Oxeye Daisy - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Pink Tulip - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Poppy - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Red Tulip - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables White Tulip - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Fern - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Brown Mushroom - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Red Mushroom - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Beedroot seeds - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Melon seeds - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Pumpkin seeds - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Wheat seeds - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Pumpkin - 1 Emerald - 4 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 4 trades before it disables Sugar Cane - 1 Emerald - 8 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 8 trades before it disables Vines - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Lily Pad (2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables

(2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables Moss block (2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables

(2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables Pointed Dripstone (2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables

(2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables Rooted dirt (2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables

(2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables Small dripleaf (2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables

(2x) - 1 Emerald - 5 trades before it disables Any color Dye (3x) - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables

(3x) - 1 Emerald - 12 trades before it disables Red Sand (4x) - 1 Emerald - 6 trades before it disables

(4x) - 1 Emerald - 6 trades before it disables Sand (4x) - 1 Emerald - 8 trades before it disables

(4x) - 1 Emerald - 8 trades before it disables Glowstone - 2 Emeralds - 5 trades before it disables

- 2 Emeralds - 5 trades before it disables Sea Pickle - 2 Emeralds - 5 trades before it disables

- 2 Emeralds - 5 trades before it disables Cactus - 3 Emeralds - 8 trades before it disables

- 3 Emeralds - 8 trades before it disables Every Coral block - 3 Emeralds - 8 trades before it disables

- 3 Emeralds - 8 trades before it disables Kelp - 3 Emeralds - 12 trades before it disables

- 3 Emeralds - 12 trades before it disables Slimeball - 4 Emeralds - 5 trades before it disables

- 4 Emeralds - 5 trades before it disables Every sapling - 5 Emeralds - 8 trades before it disables

- 5 Emeralds - 8 trades before it disables Nautilus Shells - 5 Emeralds - 5 trades before it disables

Special trade items list

Nautilus Shell is one of the most expensive items the wandering traders offer in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Besides five everyday items, Minecraft randomly chooses a particular item from this list to add as a sixth trade for wandering traders.

Gunpowder - 1 Emerald - 8 trades before it disables

- 1 Emerald - 8 trades before it disables Podzol (3x) - 3 Emeralds - 6 trades before it disables

- 3 Emeralds - 6 trades before it disables Packed Ice - 3 Emeralds - 6 trades before it disables

- 3 Emeralds - 6 trades before it disables Bucket of Pufferfish - 5 Emeralds - 4 trades before it disables

- 5 Emeralds - 4 trades before it disables Bucket of Tropical Fish - 5 Emeralds - 4 trades before it disables

- 5 Emeralds - 4 trades before it disables Blue Ice - 6 Emeralds - 6 trades before it disables

These items are slightly rarer than others. One of these will always be available on a wandering trader's list in Minecraft.

