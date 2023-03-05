Top 5 most annoying Minecraft mobs in 2023

When players enter the world of Minecraft, they will find all sorts of mobs roaming around different biomes and realms. These are A.I. entities that have different behaviors and appearances. Some are passive and friendly, while others are dangerous and lethal to players.

Out of 70 or more mobs, a few can be quite annoying to deal with. Some of these mobs are famous for irritating millions of players for decades. Many have even argued whether these mobs should stay in the game or be removed from it. Thankfully, even in 2023, the list of annoying mobs has not increased.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There can be more mobs that are annoying to deal with.

Most annoying mobs in Minecraft (2023)

5) Endermite

Endermite is one of the most annoying mobs to deal with. These are hostile mobs that rarely spawn where an ender pearl lands. Players who do not approach the endermite despawn after a few seconds.

However, if they detect a player, they become hostile and start attacking. The most annoying part is that their hitboxes are extremely small, making it harder for players to attack them. These creatures are useful for creating the Enderman farm as they attract tall, mysterious mobs.

4) Vex

Vexes is another small and pesky hostile mob that is quite dangerous and annoying. These can only spawn when an Evoker detects a player and casts a spell to summon them. Essentially, they are evil pixies that have swords in their hands to attack.

Along with having a small hitbox, they are fast and can even go through solid blocks. Fighting them in the Woodland Mansion is one of the most difficult things in the game.

3) Phantom

Sleeping is an in-game feature some players ignore as they like to keep grinding and progressing. However, phantoms will start spawning above them if they do not sleep for three in-game days.

These hostile mobs will fly high above the player and swoop down to attack them. They, too, have a relatively small hitbox, making them a hard target. However, they drop the phantom membrane, which is quite helpful in repairing elytra.

2) Silverfish

Silverfish is another annoying mob in the game. Though it does small amounts of damage, it also has an extremely small hitbox. This makes hitting the pesky creatures quite difficult. These mobs either spawn from an infested block or a spawner present in the stronghold.

There is nothing more annoying than having several silverfish attack at the same time. They hardly drop any XP points and do not even drop any item upon death, making them even more irritating.

1) Creeper

Funnily enough, the most iconic mob in the game is also the most annoying. Creepers have been in Minecraft for as long as the game has been. They are the face of the sandbox title, though they are not the friendliest.

These creatures only aim to sneak up on players and explode. The explosion can easily kill players if they do not run in time and can even destroy loads of blocks around it.

