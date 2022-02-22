Minecraft Redditor humorously shares their fight with silverfishes

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with everything related to the vast sandbox game, from stunning builds to funny videos. People ask various questions and clear doubts, show their finished projects and builds, or hang out with other like-minded players.

Recently, a Redditor named u/Designer-Ice-2815 posted a hilarious video of them fighting a hoard of silverfish down in a stronghold. The caption funnily mentioned that the player thought they were ready for Ender Dragon, whereas they could hardly handle a bunch of small hostile mobs.

The player fought all the annoying mobs in a stronghold in the video. The player's panic and annoyance can be seen in their movements as the hoard of pesky mobs attacked them. Overall, it was a fun video to watch, though it was understandably frustrating at the same time.

The original post before it got removed (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, the post got removed even after getting so much attention from thousands of people. The Minecraft Reddit page has strict rules and regulations and automatically removes any post that does not comply with its guidelines.

Reactions from people on the funny fight between Minecraft Redditor and silverfishes

Many Minecraft players dislike the small and pesky silverfish mob. The post gradually got thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments after viewers saw the funny video and its caption. People humorously talked about the mob and how to kill it.

Many people humorously talked about how to kill the silverfish. A couple of Redditors even suggested burning them with lava buckets or flint and steel.

This shows how much these annoying mobs are disliked in the Minecraft community, simply because they irritate players who are mining or exploring caves. One person sarcastically commented how silverfish is the true boss of the game.

Some people shared their experiences with the pesky mobs and how they are hard to hit due to their tiny hitboxes. A player even expressed their annoyance as they lost their hardcore worlds to them. One Redditor also complained about how hard it is to hit them on a controller.

Hoard of silverfish in a stronghold (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Several players noticed various items on the player's hotbar in the video and discussed how players could kill the Ender Dragon. Some suggested the original poster had more than just sweet berries and iron gear. Others humorously replied how they have killed the Ender Dragon with just a stone sword.

One viewer also pointed out that the player should use beds to kill the beast.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan