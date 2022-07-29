5 most common items in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a title with enormous worlds. In fact, the total area that a world covers is 1.5 billion square miles, making every in-game world more than eight times larger than the Earth and the largest land-based open world to explore in gaming by far.

With worlds this large, there is no shortage of blocks to be mined, which turns them into items that players can collect. Because blocks can be directly converted into items, the most common items in the game have to be these blocks.

But which blocks, and by extension which item, is the most common in Minecraft?

Five blocks found most easily in Minecraft 1.19

5) Dirt

A large mountain and the surrounding area, made up almost entirely of different dirt blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Trees are the most commonly generated feature found on the surface. They have to grow on dirt, meaning it is already very abundant. But trees have to have some distance between them to grow, which is almost always filled with dirt.

Additionally, dirt makes up many of the initial layers of the surface before giving way to stone and can be found in considerably large pockets underground.

These factors combine to make dirt one of the most common blocks and items users can get in Minecraft 1.19.

4) Stone

A lush ravine mostly made up of regular stone (Image via Minecraft)

Before the Caves and Cliffs updates that make up 1.17 and 1.18, stone was by far the most common material and, by extension, item in the overworld. It made up the entirety of the overworld dimension’s underground area and different stony surface biomes such as stony shores.

Due to how deep the overworld dimension was and that it was entirely made of stone, it made stone the most common block and either stone or cobblestone the most common item by extension. However, stone was dethroned with the increased world depth added in Caves and Cliffs, which came with a new type of stone.

3) Deepslate

An example of a large deepslate lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

This new type of stone is the game’s deepslate, characterized by its darker gray coloration, as well as being much slower to mine than regular stone blocks. With the Caves and Cliffs update, the world depth was increased from Y=0 to Y=-64, and this new room is made up of deepslate.

This is a nearly solid layer of deeplate that is multiple dozens of blocks deep for the entirety of the world, making it much more common than regular stone. That makes deepslate the most common block, and therefore item, in the overworld dimension in its entirety.

2) Netherrack

An example of the large amount of area in the Nether made up of netherrack (Image via Minecraft)

Before the Nether Update, patch 1.16, netherrack would have been the most common single block and item in the title. It made up the entirety of the Nether dimensions, outside of fortresses, soul sand, and small pockets of glowstone.

However, with the Nether Update came several new Nether biomes and blocks, including basalt deltas and soul sand valleys, drastically reducing the total number of netherrack blocks in the game. This is probably enough to bump it down from being the single most common material in the game, at least until the game’s third dimension gets an overhaul that adds new blocks.

1) End stone

The End Barrens made up entirely of end stone (Image via Minecraft)

The End dimension is the last in the game, made up of primarily a single block. While there are bits of separation, such as the obsidian towers and end cities, almost the entire dimension comprises one block: end stone.

While the dimension has large expanses of nothingness, known as the void, since everything else is made up of end stone, it is the single most common block in not only the End dimension but the game as a whole.

This may change in the future, as many fans expect the End dimension to be the next major overhaul the game sees, now that the Nether and the Overworld have both seen overhauls. For now, however, the end stone is the most common single item in the game.

