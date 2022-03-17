How to make obsidian in Minecraft

Obsidian is an important resource in Minecraft that can be difficult to find at times. Generally, obsidian spawns near lava beds that are below sea level. Players can find obsidian on level 10 and below.

However, there are ways that players are able to make obsidian so that they can have access to it at any time they wish. Here is how players can create obsidian blocks in Minecraft.

How players can create obsidian in Minecraft

Obsidian is created when lava touches water. When this happens, the lava source will disappear in the block where it touches the water, and a cooled piece of obsidian will remain in its place. This is useful knowledge because if players know how to bring a source of water to lava, they can easily create obsidian blocks whenever they need them.

How to get started making obsidian blocks

Finding a lava source is the first step required in making obsidian blocks (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing that players will want to do when creating obsidian is to find a lava source. Players can generally find these underground in caves, below sea level. Once the player finds the source of lava, they will want to ensure that they have the proper tool to mine the obsidian, which is a diamond pickaxe. If they do not have a diamond pickaxe, players can mark the location to come back later.

Players should pour a water bucket onto the lava source

Players must pour a water bucket onto the lava to create obsidian (Image via Minecraft)

Players can craft a bucket using three iron ingots. Once they have a bucket, they can proceed to a water source to fill it with water. Players can then dump the water bucket onto the lava blocks. They will hear a hissing or steam-like sound, and the lava will turn into obsidian. Players are now able to mine the obsidian using a diamond axe, which will allow them to harvest the blocks.

Tips for harvesting obsidian

Players must use a diamond pickaxe in order to harvest the obsidian (Image via Minecraft)

Players can reuse the water they dumped on the lava by simply putting it back in the bucket. This can be used for more obsidian creation by dumping it on more lava. Players should also note that while they can break blocks of obsidian using their hands, it takes a long time. They can also break them with other tools, but it will not yield any blocks, so this is not advised unless absolutely necessary.

What can players use obsidian for?

Players can use obsidian to make a Nether portal and travel to the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use obsidian to make blast-resistant buildings and structures. In survival mode, this is the strongest block players can obtain, and it can be used defensively to harden player defenses.

Players can also use obsidian to make a nether portal. When placed in a minimum of a 4x5 ring, players can use flint and steel to ignite the portal and then travel into the Nether.

