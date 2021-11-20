What can you carry in a bucket in Minecraft?

Buckets are one of the most useful items in Minecraft. They're great for carrying tons of different items, all of which have a use. There are a few mobs that can even be collected in buckets, which is helpful for getting certain pets or for building.

Here's how to get a bucket in Minecraft and what can be put into it.

Minecraft buckets: List of items that can be carried

In both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, buckets can spawn in the following places with the following spawn chances:

Dungeon (monster spawner)- 18.5% chance for one to spawn

Savanna village- 11.3% chance for one to spawn

Woodland mansion- 18.5% chance for one to spawn

Otherwise, buckets are obtained through crafting, which is the easiest method to get one. Three iron ingots are enough to craft one bucket. There are also a few places they can be obtained through natural generation.

The two primary items that Minecraft players carry in buckets are water and lava. Water is useful for gardening and removing fall damage among other uses. Lava buckets can be used to create Nether portals as well as being the best fuel source in the game.

However, buckets are used for tons of other items. A cow, mooshroom or goat can be milked with an empty bucket. This can be done by simply using the bucket on them. This is the only method of obtaining milk. Milk is a useful item that can be used for crafting items like cake or to remove status effects.

All fish, cod, salmon, pufferfish and tropical fish can also be caught in a bucket. The fish need to be clicked with a bucket, which can be difficult. They can then be put into different bodies of water since they will eventually die if dropped on land without water.

Powdered snow can be picked up in a bucket and then put into a cauldron after the latest update. Axolotls, which are also a Minecraft 1.17 addition, can only be collected in buckets. They spawn underground near water and can be placed anywhere on land or in water, but they will swim or crawl away after that.

