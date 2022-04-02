Sugarcane in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Sugarcane is an important block in Minecraft that has a few different uses that can greatly benefit the player. Primarily, it is used in crafting as a material in making sugar as well as paper. This crop grows near water and can grow up to four blocks high.

Players can farm this block as well to gain more of the resources it provides. Here is everything they need to know about Sugarcane in Minecraft.

Everything players need to know about Sugarcane in Minecraft

Players will be able to find Sugarcane located near bodies of water in Minecraft. Normally, they can find them spawning in 1-4 block high pillars. However, sometimes the game can spawn two of them on top of one another and they can be higher than that.

Players can mine Sugarcane instantly with any tool, and when it breaks, it will turn into itself (Sugarcane). This can then be crafted into items.

What can players craft with Sugarcane?

Players who harvest Sugarcane are in luck as they are able to craft some very useful items using this crop. Sugarcane is used to craft two different items within Minecraft. These items are:

Paper: Requires three Sugarcane to craft. Crafts three pieces of paper for the player.

Sugar: Requires one Sugarcane to craft. Crafts one sugar for the player.

Paper can be crafted into many different things within Minecraft, so players will want to ensure they can harvest a lot of Sugarcane. One can craft items such as Banner Patterns, Books, Cartography Tables, Maps, and Fireworks.

With Sugar, players can craft things like Cake, Pumpkin Pie, and Fermented Spider Eye. Sugar can also be used for brewing potions.

Sugarcane can be found easily in certain biomes

While players can find Sugarcane near water, there are certain biomes where it has a higher chance of spawning. Normally, Sugarcane will attempt to spawn 10 times per biome.

But it will attempt to spawn an additional 10 times in swamp biomes, and an additional 50 times in desert biomes. This makes desert biomes six times more likely to spawn Sugarcane.

How to farm Sugarcane

To get the highest yield on Sugarcane, players will want to ensure that it is always easily accessible. Luckily, Sugarcane is easy to farm. However, it must be placed on a dirt (or biome equivalent) block that is next to a block of water or waterlogged block.

Players can also place Sugarcane on top of itself. However, as long as it has dirt and a water source, it can grow in complete darkness.

Other ways for players to obtain Sugarcane

Players may need to get their hands on a Sugarcane and need an easier method of doing so. Thankfully, The Wandering Trader will sometimes have Sugarcane available for trade, costing players an emerald per Sugarcane.

Sugarcane can take a while to grow

Players should note that Sugarcane can take a while to grow. The duration can vary but it can be as many as 18 minutes on Java Edition and 54 on Bedrock Edition.

Players can speed this process up in Bedrock Edition by using bonemeal to accelerate the growth of the Sugarcane to three blocks high per application of bonemeal. Unfortunately, they cannot use bone meal on Sugarcane in Java Edition.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul