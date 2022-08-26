How to get Nautilus Shell in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Nautilus shell is an item in the Minecraft 1.19 update that players can mainly use to craft conduits. They are slightly uncommon to find in a world, even though there are several ways to obtain them. This item looks like a normal sea shell with off-white and orange stripes on it.

These can only be used to craft conduits when combined with the Heart of the Sea. Players are often strangers to nautilus shells since conduits are not the most famous items to craft in the game. However, they can be extremely helpful, which is why players must get nautilus shells in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Ways to obtain Nautilus Shells in Minecraft 1.19 update

There are three major ways to obtain Nautilus shells: by fishing, by killing Drowned, or by trading with Wandering Traders.

Fishing

Fishing is the easiest but the most time-taking method to obtain the nautilus shell in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

There are a plethora of items that players can obtain by fishing in a body of water. Though some types of loot depend on the biome the player is fishing in, nautilus shells can be obtained from anywhere. However, it comes under the treasure item category while fishing, making it extremely rare. There is only a 0.8% chance of obtaining a nautilus shell if fishing with an unenchanted fishing rod.

If players are using a fishing rod with the Luck of the Sea enchantment, the chances of them getting a nautilus shell increase by 1.2%, 1.5% and 1.9% respectively, depending on the enchantment's level. Fishing is the least favorable method, but it is the most peaceful and easiest.

Killing Drowned

Drowned have a 3% or 8% chance of spawning with a nautilus shell in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Drowned are the types of zombies that dwell underwater and attack players. Amongst many of their drops, nautilus shells are one of them. They have a 3% (Java Edition) or 8% (Bedrock Edition) chance of spawning with a nautilus shell in their off-hands. When these particular Drowned are killed, they will always drop the item.

Since the item does not count as a mob loot item, the chances of the item dropping cannot be increased using looting enchantment on melee weapons. However, if players create a Drowned farm, they can obtain loads of nautilus shells from those who will spawn with them.

Wandering Trader

Wandering Traders occasionally sell a nautilus shell for five emeralds in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Wandering traders are passive mobs that will randomly spawn near players. When interacted with, a GUI box will open where players can obtain several items for some emeralds. These mobs occasionally trade nautilus shells for five emeralds each.

However, they will only sell five of them at a time, after which that particular trade option will be unavailable. This is one of the best ways to obtain these items if players have a lot of emeralds at their disposal. Since conduits need eight nautilus shells, players can easily get most of them from a single wandering trader.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta