Players of Minecraft certainly have a lot of things they can craft for themselves that can help make their experience in the game easier. Of course, there are normal items such as swords, pickaxes, and potions, but there are also complex items players can craft, such as conduits.

These function similarly to beacons but are constructed differently. Here is everything about their power levels in-game.

Different power levels of conduit in Minecraft

When a player activates a conduit, they gain an effect called Conduit Power. This can have three different ranks of power, depending on how many blocks the player creates the conduit with.

With a minimum of 16 blocks, players can have a working conduit. However, to create the strongest possible conduit, players must have at least 42 blocks to power it to the highest level.

How players can make a conduit

The first thing players need to do to create a conduit is to place the heart of the sea in the center of a crafting table and surround it with eight nautilus shells. Upon doing so, players will have a beacon.

Players must surround the conduit with prismarine, dark prismarine, prismarine bricks, or sea lanterns to power the conduit. The conduit must also be in water for it to function.

Conduit Power I

Conduit Power I consists of a single ring of blocks around the conduit (Image via Minecraft)

To create a conduit at Power I, players will need to ensure that they place a ring of prismarine around the conduit. The easiest way is to place the blocks down in the ring, much like a nether portal.

Then, players must use a temporary block in the middle to place the conduit on. Once players place the conduit on the block, they can remove it, and the conduit will be activated.

Conduit Power I provides players with a radius of 32 blocks where they are granted the following effects: Haste I (Java Edition) / Haste II (Bedrock Edition, Night Vision, and Underwater Breathing).

This conduit takes players 16 blocks to create.

Conduit Power II

Conduit Power II consists of 2 rings of blocks around the conduit (Image via Minecraft)

Players can create a conduit that provides Conduit Power II by creating a second ring around the conduit. This ring should branch out from the middle of the first ring and intersect in exactly the middle.

Once the players attach both rings in the center, the conduit will be powered up to provide the players with a buff of Conduit Power II.

Conduit Power II provides players with a radius of 64 blocks where they are granted the following effects: Haste I (Java Edition) / Haste II (Bedrock Edition, Night Vision, and Underwater Breathing).

This conduit takes players 30 blocks to create.

Conduit Power III

Conduit Power III consists of 3 rings around the conduit (Image via Minecraft)

The most robust conduit that players can create is one that provides Conduit Power III. This is achieved by players putting a third ring around the conduit. This one generally goes horizontally across the other two rings.

Players should make sure it runs through the center of both rings to correctly power the conduit. Doing so will ensure they are powered up with Conduit Power III.

Conduit Power III provides players with a radius of 96 blocks where they are granted the following effects: Haste I (Java Edition) / Haste II (Bedrock Edition, Night Vision, and Underwater Breathing).

This conduit takes players 42 blocks to create.

