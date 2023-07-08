In the world of Minecraft, mobs play a very special role. From foot to resources, they provide everything the player needs. Some are common and easy to find, while others are extremely rare and elusive. Some of them are friendly, while others are hostile. The latest update of Minecraft 1.20 added a few new mobs to the game, piquing players' interest.

This article will rank the top 10 rarest mobs in Minecraft 1.20. Every mob in Minecraft can be found in certain conditions or by random luck chances, so if you find one of them in your world, consider yourself lucky.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion

Zoglin, Pink sheep, and more of the rarest mobs of Minecraft

10) The Zoglin

Zoglins (Image via Mojang)

Zoglins are actually quite an interesting mob in Minecraft. They're basically zombified versions of hoglins, those pig-like creatures you can find in certain Nether biomes. When a hoglin accidentally stumbles into the Overworld and spends a few seconds there, it transforms into a fearsome zoglin.

These mobs are hostile to almost everything and have a strong attack and a lot of health. They're not very common, though, because hoglins rarely wander into portals. And even if they do, they must survive long enough to become zoglins.

9) The Evoker

The Evoker (Image via Mojang)

Evoker is a rather formidable hostile mob. These can be found in woodland mansions and, during raids, act as the leaders of the pillagers. They have impressive abilities, like summoning vexes and fangs to attack their enemies.

If you defeat an evoker, you might be lucky enough to obtain a totem of undying, an incredibly useful item in the game. The thing which makes them rare is evokers only spawn in woodland mansions which are pretty hard to come across, and they only show up during the final waves of large raids.

8) Endermite

Endermites (Image via Mojang)

Endermite is a small, purple insect-like mob that spawns under specific circumstances. One can encounter an endermite when an enderman teleports or when a player uses an ender pearl. These little mobs aren't friendly, as they're hostile towards players and endermen.

They'll chase after them until they're defeated or disappear on their own after two minutes. Endermites don't appear very often, so consider yourself lucky upon finding one.

7) The Skeleton Horse

Skeleton Horses (Image via Mojang)

If you ever find yourself in a Minecraft thunderstorm, watch for the elusive skeleton horses. These are undead versions of regular horses and only spawn during electrifying weather conditions. When you stumble upon them, they'll appear as skeleton horse traps, which are composed of four skeleton horses with skeleton riders wearing enchanted helmets and wielding bows.

If you're brave enough to approach the trap, the skeletons will attack you, and once the coast is clear, the horses can actually be tamed. Skeleton horses are quite rare due to their unique spawning requirements.

Thunderstorms themselves are already infrequent events, and even when they occur, the chances of encountering a skeleton horse are pretty low. Also, they can be ridden underwater, so it's worth the risk.

6) The Sniffer

The newly added Sniffer (Image via Mojang)

Sniffers are prehistoric mobs that can only be hatched by finding sniffer eggs in fossils and archaeology sites in Minecraft. As neutral mobs, they assist players in locating buried treasures by sniffing them out. With the sniffer egg being so rare, it's hard to run into this ancient mob. But once spawned, they can breed with the help of torchflower seeds.

5) Brown Mooshroom

Mooshroom (Image via Mojang)

These delightful mobs can be found exclusively on mushroom islands, which are isolated biomes filled with giant mushrooms and mycelium blocks. Mooshrooms can be sheared to obtain mushrooms or even milked for mushroom stew. There are two colors of mooshrooms, red and brown.

While both are special in their own right, the brown mooshroom takes the prize as the rarest of them all. This variant can only be created when lightning strikes a red mooshroom.

4) The Charged Creeper

Charged Creeper (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, the infamous Creepers are sneaky hostile mobs who love to creep up on unsuspecting players and explode, causing damage and destruction. But there's a way to make them even more dangerous. Introducing the Charged Creeper.

When a creeper is struck by lightning, it transforms into a charged creeper with a distinctive blue aura and a significantly larger explosion radius. However, encountering charged creepers is no easy feat. Lightning strikes are quite rare and unpredictable, and the conditions must align perfectly for a creeper to be struck specifically. So, stumbling upon a charged creeper is undoubtedly a rare occurrence.

3) Jockeys

The Jockeys (Image via Mojang)

Jockeys are unique combinations of two different mobs riding on top of each other, resulting in some interesting creations. There are four types of jockeys to encounter: spider jockeys (spiders with skeletons), chicken jockeys (baby zombies riding chickens), skeleton horsemen (skeletons mounted on skeleton horses), and baby zombie villager jockeys (baby zombie villagers accompanied by villagers).

These rare occurrences have very low spawn rates, and some require specific conditions like thunderstorms or raids to appear in Minecraft. Keep your eyes peeled during your adventures, as encountering a jockey is quite the sight.

2) The Blue Axolotl

Axolotls are adorable mobs introduced in Minecraft 1.17 and can be found in the lush caves biome. In Minecraft, axolotls are not only charming companions but also underwater fighters, helping players fend off enemies in aquatic environments.

They come in five colors: pink, brown, yellow, cyan, and the rarest of all, the blue Axolotl. With only a mere 0.083% chance of spawning naturally or through breeding, encountering a blue axolotl is a true treasure.

The chance of encountering a blue axolotl in the game is 1 in 1200, reflecting the declining population of these creatures in the real world.

1) The Pink Sheep

The Pink Sheep (Image via Mojang)

Last but certainly not least, let's talk about the Pink Sheep. Among the common passive mobs that inhabit various biomes in Minecraft, sheep play an essential role, providing wool and mutton when sheared or killed. Typically, they are found with white or gray wool, but every once in a while, a variant is born with natural pink wool.

This phenomenon is incredibly rare, with a mere 0.164% chance of encountering a pink sheep naturally. Rarer than the blue axolotl, pink sheep have a natural spawning rate of 0.0082%. So, consider yourself truly fortunate if you ever encounter one of these rare beauties.

