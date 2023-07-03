What is the command to summon blue axolotl in Minecraft?

Axolotls joined Minecraft in the Caves & Cliffs update and have remained fairly popular. These aquatic animals come in multiple breeds and colors, but none are more coveted than the blue axolotl. This rare variant has a 1/1200 chance of being born during axolotl breeding during traditional gameplay. Fortunately, there's an alternative to breeding a blue axolotl.

In Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions, players can enable cheats and use commands to spawn a blue axolotl. The command structure between editions varies slightly, but they both result in the appearance of the elusive creature.

This article explains how to summon a blue axolotl as of the Minecraft 1.20 update.

How to summon a blue axolotl in Minecraft 1.20+ using commands

Before beginning, note that none of the commands will apply on either Minecraft edition without enabling cheats. This can easily be accomplished in Java during world creation or by opening a world to LAN once in-game. Conversely, you can enable cheats during world creation or through their settings once you have joined the world.

After enabling cheats, you must open your chat window and enter the appropriate command for your edition. A blue axolotl should appear once you press enter and run the following commands.

Commands to Summon Blue Axolotls in Minecraft Java/Bedrock 1.20+

Java - /summon axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}

- /summon axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4} Bedrock - /summon axolotl ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ minecraft:entity_born

Using the commands above, you will spawn a blue axolotl at your current position. However, it's also possible to set a specific destination for the critter by replacing the ~ symbols in the command syntax with XYZ coordinates. For example, you could enter "/summon axolotl 50 70 120 {Variant:4}" to summon a blue axolotl at 50, 70, 120.

Additionally, the final two ~ symbols can dictate an axolotl's rotation when it spawns in Minecraft. You can replace these with numbers from 1-360 to determine the rotational degrees of the axolotl. Depending on how you input the degrees, the creature will then face a specific X/Y rotational axis degree.

Additional complexities can be used in the summon command's syntax. Be that as it may, the commands listed above will suffice to create a blue axolotl as desired.

This command should be much faster when acquiring a blue axolotl than breeding or using spawn eggs. While some players may consider this a "cheap" way to get the mob, in-game cheats and commands exist in the game to be used.

As a final note, it's highly advised to have a body of water nearby where the axolotl can dive. These animals don't last long outside of water, and you will want to have some water nearby for them to call home. Alternatively, you can scoop up the axolotl with a water bucket and keep it safe.

