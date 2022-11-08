List of all undead mobs in Minecraft 1.19

Undead is the most popular category of mobs in Minecraft, especially when it comes to hostile entities. These are essentially dead creatures that still move about and look alive. All those who have played the game must've encountered at least one undead mob in their adventure.

These are special entities that are completely opposite to the living. Hence, they get hurt by Potion of Healing and gain health through Potion of Harming. Apart form Zombies, all undead mobs are immune to drowning as well as poision damage.

Minecraft also has some special enchantments like Smite that particularly increases attack damage of melee weapons against undead mobs. As of yet, there are 16 undead mobs in the game, all spawning in different locations and with different behaviors.

Entire list of undead mobs as of Minecraft 1.19

1) Chicken Jockey

Chicken Jockey (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Though this entity spawns with a living chicken, it is still categorized as undead. Baby Zombie riding the chicken is hostile and will direct the farm animal.

2) Drowned

Drowned mob (Image via Mojang)

This is an underwater variant of the Zombies, and commonly spawn in oceans and rivers at low light levels.

3) Husk

Husks in desert (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Husks are a special variant of Zombies that spawn in deserts and do not burn in sunlight. They can apply Hunger status effect to players.

4) Phantom

Phantom in rain (Image via Mojang)

Phantoms are flying hostile mobs that become visible to players who haven't slept for more than three days. They attack players by swooping down at them.

5) Skeleton

Skeleton in a ravine (Image via Mojang)

Skeletons are one of the most common undead hostile mobs. They spawn with a bow and shoot an infinite number of arrows at players.

6) Skeleton Horse

Skeleton Horse are passive (Image via Mojang)

A skeleton horse rarely spawns during thunderstorms and can summon a skeleton trap.

7) Skeleton Horseman

Skeleton Trap (Image via Mojang)

Skeleton Horsemen are essentially regular skeleton hostile mobs. They spawn as a Skeleton Trap when a player approaches the skeleton horse during a thunderstorm.

8) Spider Jockey

Spider jockeys are quite rare (Image via Mojang)

Spider Jockeys are rare variants of Skeletons that ride spiders and attack players.

9) Stray

Stray in cold biome (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Strays are another variant of Skeletons that spawn in cold or snowy biomes. They can inflict the Slowness effect with their arrows.

10) Wither

Wither boss mob (Image via Mojang)

The Wither is a undead boss mob that can be summoned by placing four soul sand and three wither skulls in a certain configuration.

11) Wither Skeleton

Wither Skeleton (Image via Mojang)

These are taller and darker versions of Skeletons and spawn only in Nether Fortresses. They attack with swords and can inflict a Wither status effect.

12) Zoglin

Zoglin (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Zoglins are zombified variants of the Hoglin created when it leaves the Nether through a portal.

13) Zombie

Zombie (Image via Mojang)

Zombies are the most common undead mobs that spawn in the game. They attack players with their arms and can also attack in groups.

14) Zombie Horse

Zombie Horse (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

A Zombie Horse is an unused passive undead mob that will not spawn naturally. It is basically a zombified version of a regular horse.

15) Zombie Villager

Zombie Villager (Image via Mojang)

Zombie Villagers is a zombified variant of regular villagers and are uncommon in the Overworld. They attack like normal Zombies but can be cured with Potion of Weakness and Golden Apple.

16) Zombified Piglin

Zombified Piglin (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, these undead mobs are zombified variants of Piglin and Piglin brutes. They are the most common mob in the Nether realm.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes