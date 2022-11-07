Minecraft players can obtain large amounts of items using an in-game technique known as farming. This process essentially involves the creation of a special contraption with mobs and blocks that automatically work to yield items. They are one of the most important concepts created by the massive community of the sandbox title.

Since different mobs spawn in different locations, their farms have to be created accordingly as well. Some can be created at any location, while others depend on a spawner and cannot be moved. Among all the different mob farms, a few have proven to be the best for players. This article provides a list of the five best farming locations for mob farms.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 mob farming locations in Minecraft, ranked

5) Village for an iron farm

Villagers can be used to create an iron farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A village is the ideal location for players looking to create an iron farm. Villager NPCs are capable of spawning an unlimited number of Iron Golems when a hostile mob is near them.

Unfortunately, moving villagers from one place to another can be a frustrating task. Therefore, creating an iron farm beside the village itself is the best option. Since there are multiple villagers in a single settlement, multiple farms can be created to increase one's efficiency.

4) Nether roof above the Crimson Forest for a hoglin farm

The Crimson Forest is the best biome for a hoglin farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Crimson Forest is one of the few Nether biomes where Hoglins spawn in-game. Hoglins are hostile mobs that drop raw pork when killed and are afraid of warped fungus placed on any block.

This behavior can be exploited to create a hoglin farm that yields Cooked Porkchop. A Nether roof right above the Crimson Forest biome is the best location to set up this farm as players will have to break through a single bedrock block to gain access.

3) Dungeons for Zombie/Skeleton farm

Dungeons are some of the best structures for basic mob farms in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Most Minecraft players will have found a dungeon in their game world at some point. These are some of the best locations to create a basic mob XP farm since they either spawn Zombies, Skeletons, or Spiders with the help of a mob spawner located within them.

Players can simply increase the size of the dungeon and create a killing room, where hostile mobs can be directed to with the help of water. Finally, they can be killed easily and their dropped loot will be collected by hoppers and chests.

2) The End for Enderman farm

The main End island is the best location for an Enderman farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Enderman are a great hostile mob to farm since they drop 5 XP points and are a good source of Ender Pearls. They spawn frequently on the main End island, where players fight the Ender Dragon. Hence, this particular island is the ideal spot for creating a farm for these mysterious entities. They can be attracted towards a killing room with an Endermite or trapped in the room with water.

1) Nether Fortress for Blaze farm

Blaze farms are arguably the best option for XP points in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Blazes are fiery hostile mobs that spawn in Nether Fortresses with the help of a spawner block. These are some of the best mobs to farm as they drop 10 XP points and Blaze Rods, which players can use to craft the Eye of Ender or brew potions.

All of these qualities make it one of the best locations for a mob farm. Additionally, players can also farm Wither Skeletons in a Nether Fortress to obtain their rare skulls.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes