How to stop raids in Minecraft

Players can enjoy peace and tranquility in a Minecraft village. However, certain mobs can sometimes enter a village to wreak havoc and cause chaos.

Illagers and bullying versions of ordinary villagers prefer to take what they like instead of working and trading. To that end, illagers occasionally attack villages, killing villagers and causing mayhem.

Raids are caused in the vanilla version of the game when a player enters a village with the Bad Omen status effect active on them. This status is gained from killing an illager captain, either by the player or by a tamed wolf.

Bad Omen will trigger a raid, leading illager raiders to spawn near a village and enter it searching for plunder and revenge.

How to defeat or completely stop raids in Minecraft

A quick console command can disable raids until turned back on (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players will need to battle illager troops in order to end the raid. Multiple waves of enemy illagers will spawn and attack, and players will need to clear wave after wave to bring an end to the raid.

Depending on the difficulty set by the player, raids may be easier or more challenging, and the raiding party may consist of more or fewer illagers as a result.

Raiding parties consist of standard pillagers, indicators as well as powerful ravagers as the final enemy of sorts. Once all three waves (and potentially an extra wave) are defeated (this would be indicated by the raid bar at the top of the screen depleting), the raid should conclude.

Villagers and their homes should be safe for a while until another Bad Omen-afflicted player enters the village and triggers a raid again.

Although raids can be fun, they can also be quite disruptive. If Minecraft players or server admins think that illager raids may be too much of a nuisance, it's possible to deactivate them entirely. However, players will want to ensure that they have cheat or console commands enabled before disabling raids, as it will require a command.

Specifically, players can use the command "/gamemode disableraids true" to disable raids completely. In order to re-enable raids, all players need to do is use the same command but swap "true" with "false."

Raids are intense and rewarding combat scenarios, but they're obviously not for everybody. Fortunately, the command that disables raids has allowed for worlds and servers to carry on somewhat more peacefully.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh