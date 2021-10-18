Top 5 changes coming to Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Update Part 2

After an exciting Minecraft Live 2021 Event, players are now eagerly awaiting Part 2 of Minecraft's 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update. Mojang has split the game's biggest update yet into two parts to accommodate all the big changes coming into the game.

The first Caves and Cliffs update saw huge attraction and positive reactions from all around the world. They added Axolotl, Goats, Amethyst Crystal Geodes, and Dripstone to the 1.17 version. Now, Mojang is currently gearing up to pump out Part 2 update to their huge sandbox title.

5 best additions coming in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2

1) World generation

The world generation of the game will be completely changing. It will be much more amplified, with bigger and taller mountains, along with huge cave systems, that goes right from the surface level to bedrock. They will also add five new mixed biomes on the surface.

World Generation in 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

2) Huge cave system

Caves, as the name suggests, will also be getting a complete overhaul. They will be introducing huge caves which will randomly spawn between smaller ones. The depth of the overworld is also increasing as the new update will see new levels added. The bedrock layer will now shift down from y=0 to y= -64, adding 64 new layers with deepslate as the normal stone below y=0.

Huge Caves in 1.18 Update (Image via Wallpaper Flare)

3) Lush Caves

Lush Caves is a new biome which will be generated inside the caves. This beautiful cave biome will feature vegetation inside caves for the first time. It will fill the caves with moss blocks, small Azelea bushes, and small drip leaves. Glow berries and Spore Blossoms will be hanging from the ceiling of a cave.

Lush Caves Biome (Image via Wallpaper Access)

4) Dripstone Caves

This is another new cave biome in the Part 2 update. It contains dripstone blocks from which stalagmites and stalactites (downward and upward facing) spikes emerge. Its a tricky and risky biome to navigate through as these spikes can do damage to players if they jump onto them. It can cause damage to mobs as well.

Dripstone Caves in 1.18 (Image via Reddit)

5) Ore generation and distribution

In this update, there will be a major change in ore generation. As the caves will go down to y= -64, there will be more levels to mine diamonds. Mojang has confirmed that diamonds will spawn from y=11 all the way till y= -64. Similarly, Iron and Emeralds will now spawn more in high mountains, till y=240.

1.18 Experimental Ore Distribution (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

These are some of the major changes happening in the game along with many smaller changes as well. The Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will be released sometime in November or December of 2021.

