When is Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update coming out?

One of the most significant updates in the history of Minecraft was divided into two parts. The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update has been released globally, and the second part of the update, which contains the most exciting features, is yet to be released.

This was done to make working on the update more manageable for the developers and designers as it was huge.

Developers reveal when the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update will be released

During the Minecraft Live 2021 event, the developers of Minecraft talked about the deep dark cave and when the 1.18 update will come out. They have decided not to release the deep dark cave with the 1.18 update.

Agnes 'LadyAgnes' Larsson, the vanilla Minecraft game director, announced that Minecraft version 1.18 will be released in a month or two from now. She also said that the update is almost done.

Now that the developers do not have to worry about designing or working on the deep dark cave biome in general, they can emphasize other features of version 1.18 and release them quickly.

Exciting features of the 1.18 update

Cave biomes

Dripstone cave biome (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves and dripstone caves are the two new cave biomes that will make their way to the game with the 1.18 update. They are the most lively caves in all of Minecraft. Lush caves have glow berries naturally grown in them that act as a light source and can be harvested as well.

Dripstone caves have a lot of dripstones and pointed dripstone blocks that grow as stalagmites and stalactites. They are scary places where players will find many hostile mobs.

Mountain biomes

New mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)

Not only the caves but the mountains will be getting new sub biomes. Six new mountain biomes are planned to be added to the game, and the developers have worked a lot on making them as natural as possible. The name of these six Minecraft biomes is meadows, frozen peaks, snowy slopes, jagged peaks, groves, and stony peaks.

