Mojang reveals secrets about various mob sounds in Minecraft 

In the almost-infinite world of Minecraft, players will discover various types of creatures called mobs. Every mob has unique features differentiating them from others, like height, behavior, sounds, etc.

After playing Minecraft for a pretty long time, players can identify mobs just from their sounds. Every mob in Minecraft has unique sounds for attacking, dying, getting hurt, and so on. Many players wonder how developers create mob sounds.

In the latest episode of "The Secrets of Minecraft," Mojang revealed many unknown secrets about mobs and their sounds. The show's hosts, Narrator and M.A.R.I.L.L.A., hilariously shared how Minecraft's iconic mob sounds were created.

Secrets related to Minecraft mobs and their sounds revealed

Minecraft was released over a decade ago. Since then, the game has received many massive updates featuring many mobs. There are many hidden secrets that only developers know of. Through the "The Secrets of Minecraft" series, Mojang shares interesting facts players didn't know about.

How are death sounds recorded?

M.A.R.I.L.L.A explaining how death sounds are made (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft has unique sounds for every mob's death. Many players question how death sounds for animals are recorded as there are many adorable animal mobs like pandas, foxes, cats, wolves, etc. Please note that no animals were harmed in the making of these sounds.

M.A.R.I.L.L.A. explains how animal death sounds are made:

we get our death sounds is actually by recording living animals and then making lots of edits to their alive sounds. Sometimes we use something called a "negative pitch bend" on an existing sound.

Recording axolotl's sounds was tricky.

Axolotls (Image via Mojang)

Axolotl is one of the newly added mobs in Minecraft. After seeing its first look, the Minecraft community became busy discussing its cuteness. On the other hand, developers were worried about the sounds of the axolotl.

M.A.R.I.L.L.A. and Narrator talked about the problem with recording axolotl sounds and how they had to edit a dog's sound to create axolotl sounds:

Axolotls don't have any vocal organs. No shade here, neither do I! But they are very good at breathing. Which means they occasionally hiccup or burp when they swim to the surface for air. It was tricky, but that's how we managed to record real axolotls.

However, you're not just hearing an axolotl when you encounter one in-game. You're also hearing a very edited dog that we mixed in to make the Minecraft axolotl sounds.

Blending animals sounds

Fox sounds are made by cat and dog (Image via Mojang)

When Mojang is not able to record animal sounds, they end up blending sounds of other mobs. The fox sounds are created by combining the sounds of a dog and a cat. Similarly, a baby panda's sneezing sound was also created by combining the sounds of a baby panda and a parrot imitating a sneeze.

