Mojang reveals Minecraft's secret features and why they were removed

It has been over a decade since Minecraft's official launch. Since then, the game has received many major updates, bringing tons of new features. If a player who tried the game in 2012 plays it now, they won't even recognize Minecraft.

Developers go through long sessions of brainstorming before finalizing a new feature for Minecraft. Sometimes, a feature added during development may get removed due to various reasons. Similarly, content already available in the game can also get removed when a better new alternative comes along.

Flowers being replaced by other flowers. Horrific pre-built houses. Decidedly sock puppet-like designs. Learn about those and many other shocking revelations in the very first episode of The Secrets of Minecraft:



Today, Mojang released a video on their official YouTube channel showcasing some removed features from the game, clarifying why they were removed.

Secret Minecraft features and why they were removed

In the past, Mojang has created many entertaining and informative series such as Dev Diaries, How We Make Minecraft, and more. Through these videos, developers share background information about Minecraft from their side.

Mojang's recent video on Minecraft's official channel showcased some features present in the game for a brief amount of time - ones which were soon removed. Here are the features they shared in the video:

Crystallized honey

Crystallized honey (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.15 Buzzy Bees update added bees and various honey-related items to Minecraft. While adding the new features, developers added crystallized honey in Java snapshot 19w34a. However, it was soon removed in snapshot 19w42a.

Developers said they removed crystallized honey because honeycombs already covered all its uses. Adding crystallized honey would have been pointless and unnecessary.

Indev house

Indev house (Image via Mojang)

In "ancient times" or Minecraft's indev version, players would get a house at spawn. This was supposed to be a starting place for players. The room contained chests with various valuable loot items like iron, coal, gold, and diamond.

However, it didn't look exactly like a place where someone would prefer to live. It was a small room made out of wooden walls and a stone floor. Indev house looked like a base any beginner would make for the first time.

It is obvious why they removed this from Minecraft. Developers stated that Jens wanted to encourage players to build their own houses from scratch.

Creeper: a pig design went wrong

Some players may not know that Minecraft's most iconic mob came into existence by mistake. Initially, the creeper was a pig design that went wrong. However, Notch liked it looked creepier after rendering and decided to keep it in Minecraft. The creeper model stayed while the pig model had to be redesigned.

Introduction of poppy

Poppies (Image via Mojang)

Poppy hasn't always been available in Minecraft. Before poppies, players could find roses. Since there were already rose bushes, developers felt roses were unnecessary, and thus roses were replaced by poppies to add more variety.

Changes to phantom's design

Phantoms could have been sock puppets (Image via Mojang)

Phantoms were added to Minecraft after they won the mob vote held at Minecon Earth 2017. Developers decided to change the original phantom design shown at the event as it looked like a "sock puppet" in-game. Phantoms were meant to be scary, annoying creatures. No player would get scared of hostile mobs looking like sock puppets.

Developers have already revealed so much in just the first episode of The Features That Got Cut. Fans can expect them to release more episodes in the coming days.

