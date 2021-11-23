5 best Minecraft mobs that are most useful for new players

Minecraft is a vast game filled with natural and magical creatures. When players enter the world, they are greeted with farm animals and other magical creatures roaming around the Overworld. But these animals are not only present for enhancing the ambience, they are essential to the players.

When players enter the world of Minecraft they have to survive in the world. For new players, the game can be daunting, but if they make use of the resources they find, they can survive. One of these resources is the various mobs present in the game. Some of them can be extremely beneficial for newcomers.

Top 5 most useful Minecraft mobs for new players

Although there are over 70 different mobs in Minecraft, here are some of them which can be most useful for new players

5) Horses

Horses in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Horses are magnificent passive mobs in Minecraft. They are primarily used for transportation. If new players get lucky and find a saddle in a chest loot, they can easily tame a horse and ride them. Donkeys and Mules can also be ridden.

4) Villagers

Villager in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Finding Villagers can give great relief to new players. If players collect a lot of junk or useless items during their journey, there might be a villager who can trade them with emeralds.

These emeralds are rare items that can be stored safely for future use. New players can keep farming and trading various items to quickly become rich and powerful in the game.

3) Sheep

Sheep in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

New players in Minecraft soon discover the horrors of the game when night falls. In the darkness, various hostile mobs fill the land. To skip the night and be safe, a sheep can give wool, which can then be crafted into a bed on which players can sleep in. Hence, sheep are essential for surviving early in the game.

2) Cows

Cows in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Cows are another farm animal which players can find in green biomes of Minecraft. They are passive mobs that are essential for two items, leather, and more importantly, beef. Beef is one of the best foods in Minecraft to keep players from getting hungry.

1) Pigs

Pigs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The best way to tackle hunger in Minecraft is by consuming cooked pork, which can be obtained by killing pigs.

Pig meat fills up four places in a player's hunger bar, and it has the best saturation as well. Pigs are the best mob for new players as they can provide players with the best food item in the game, except rare golden apples.

