5 best Minecraft house ideas for beginners (2021)

Players, upon entering the game of Minecraft, are overwhelmed by its hugeness. They feel lost in the wilderness and crave a safe and cozy place they can call home. Hence, they start their journey by building a house. But not having enough resources leaves them unable to think of creative ways to build.

New players mostly have wood and some cobblestone blocks in their backpacks to make a safe place for themselves. But these few basic blocks can do wonders if used correctly and build some great starter houses.

Minecraft house ideas for beginners with less resource usage

Minecraft is a blank canvas and offers players the opportunity to build almost any kind of house, but these are some of the best starter houses new players can make.

5) Cave Bunker

Cave house in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

After entering the world of Minecraft, some players quickly enter the caves to find rare and precious loot. There is a great way to convert a small cave area into a permanent bunker. Players can close off a cave to set up their bunker and live underground. The only downside is that they will have to go to the surface searching for food and wood.

4) Mountain Hobbit Hole

Mountain hobbit hole (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft has some magnificent soaring mountains. Players can surely think of creative ideas to turn them into their base. One of the ways to make a home in a mountain is to create a hobbit hole. Players can mine their way into a mountain and make a cozy shelter.

3) Beach house

Beach house in Minecraft PE (Image via Reddit)

If players spawn near a huge body of water with beach-like land terrains, they're in for a treat, as they can create a beautiful beach house. Beach houses can have various structures. They can be made at the beach or even in the water away from the mainland.

2) Wooden Hut

Wooden hut in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Some of the most tried and tested house designs of all time are also some of the best ones. The wooden hut is a classic starter house for any new Minecraft player. A simple but effective wooden safe home with a hut-like roof makes it one of the best and easiest builds in Minecraft for new players.

1) Stone brick house

Stone brick house in Minecraft (Image via Pinterest)

If new players want the best starter house from the beginning, they can build a much stronger house with stone bricks and wood. Although cobblestone is also an excellent block to use, due to its rough texture, it's not much liked as a block of choice. Players can craft stone bricks and use wooden planks to make a good-looking house.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha