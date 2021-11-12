Top 5 things to have in Minecraft modern houses (2021)

The world of Minecraft is like a blank canvas, where players can build almost anything. For survival, new players usually build a small safehouse at first, but it's not their best creation. They crave and dream of a lavish house in the game. With the right items and dedication, they can build some great modern houses in Minecraft.

Unlike normal wooden houses, modern houses give a much luxurious feel. They are clean-looking with straight lines and smooth walls made of light-colored blocks. Making a modern house is a bit different from normal huts in Minecraft. Players must use some unusual items and designs from what they're familiar with in traditional Minecraft.

5 best things for a Minecraft modern house

Although there are many things that can be added to a modern house to give it a clean and fresh look, these are some things that can enhance the design of a modern house in Minecraft.

5) Outdoor stairs to the main house

Stairs leading to the house (Image via Minecraft)

A normal house on the ground is good enough, but having outdoor stairs leading up to the main house gives it a royal look. Having a modern house on a height and a few stairs leading up to it enhances the overall look.

4) Right amount of wooden planks

Wooden planks with concrete (Image via Minecraft)

Using smooth and light-colored blocks is good. However, players should also use a little bit of wood to give the house an accent. Wood is the most used block for building in Minecraft. Hence if players are building a modern house, accents of wood can be added to the house.

3) Large window panes

Large window panes in a house (Image via Minecraft)

As players notice in real life, modern houses are pretty open and airy. They have huge windows which allow an ample amount of natural light into the house. The same can be done in Minecraft. Players can build huge windows to make their modern house feel more open.

2) Have a swimming pool

Swimming pool in modern house (Image via Reddit)

Want to make Minecraft's modern house look richer? Add a swimming pool to it. Swimming pools are a fun addition to any house, especially a modern one, as it gives a sense of extravagance. Players can have a ground-floor swimming pool or even a terrace swimming pool.

1) Use white-colored blocks

White-colored modern house (Image via Minecraft)

White-colored blocks are the most common color for a modern house. These blocks are highly recommended while making a lavish, clean-looking modern house in Minecraft. Players can use quartz blocks, white concrete, and even white glass for windows.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu