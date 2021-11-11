Top 5 tips and tricks to survive in Minecraft hardcore (2021)

Minecraft's normal survival mode isn't the most challenging experience as it lets players respawn after death. But there is one mode in Minecraft in which if a player dies even once, its curtains for the entire playthrough. This is Minecraft's hardcore mode.

In Minecraft hardcore, players will have to survive the game on the hardest difficulty, and the added risk of having one life. They won't be able to play in that world ever again if they die once. Hence, players should prepare and progress quickly to protect those 10 hearts in Minecraft's hardcore mode.

5 tips to survive in Minecraft's hardcore mode

5) Overprepare

Overpowered loot (Image via Minecraft)

Players must always overprepare for any risk they're about to take. Even if there are normal Zombies to fight with, take full precautions, have ample food and the best weapons and armor. Overpreparing won't hurt, but underpreparing will cost the only life players have.

4) Have the best enchantments

Enchanted items (Image via Minecraft)

Enchanting in Minecraft is an elaborate system with the help of which players can strengthen their tools and armor. This is essential while playing hardcore mode as having various power-ups can protect players. The better the enchantments, the stronger the tools and armor, hence knowing how to enchant properly helps a lot.

3) Keep powder snow handy

Powder snow (Image via Minecraft)

Although the water bucket is considered to be the best tool to save players from taking fall damage, powder snow is better. In hardcore mode, players will have to be cautious in every realm. Water evaporates in the Nether, making it useless, but newly added powder snow stays. Hence, the new meta is to use powder snow against fall damage.

2) Always sleep at night

Night in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Nights in Minecraft are always scary, even more so in hardcore mode. The overworld is bombarded with mobs that are hostile towards the player. If players don't want any specific loot from the mobs, they're advised to always sleep and skip the night in hardcore mode. Hardcore mode has the hardest difficulty and hostile mobs can deal a lot of damage.

1) Totem of Undying

Totem of Undying (Image via Minecraft)

Totem of Undying is an ultra-powerful item in Minecraft, especially in hardcore mode. When they perish, players with Totem of Undying in their hands will be given a second life, even in hardcore mode. This is huge for players playing in hardcore mode as it can give them a second chance at survival. Totem of Undying can be found in Woodland Mansions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi