How to MLG with powder snow in Minecraft

MLG in Minecraft stands for Major League Gaming. This typically refers to a move in a game that is exceptional and on par with a professional. For Minecraft players, this often means saving oneself from certain death with a clutch decision. The most common MLG tactic is the water bucket, though famous YouTuber Dream has made all kinds of MLG moves with everything, including a horse.

There is one more method that Minecraft players who aren't Dream can probably pull off, and that's with powder snow. There are a couple of ways of completing this, so here's how to do it.

How to MLG powder snow in Minecraft

All MLG methods require Minecraft players to think quickly and place the item, whatever it may be, at the exact right moment. Players can rapidly press the place button as they are falling and as long as the impact doesn't occur in a split second between button presses. The same is valid for powder snow.

Whether it's a bucket of powder or a block of powder snow, they can both be used to MLG and save players from sudden death. To do it, players will need to either have the item in their current slot or make the switch while falling. Depending on the distance to the ground, that can be very tricky, making for a rather impressive feat.

Powder snow doesn't have many uses, but can be useful to save players from any height. (Image via Minecraft)

Before the impact, placing the bucket of powder snow will have the same effect as the water bucket. It will effectively cancel any fall damage, and players can immediately fill the bucket again.

Placing the block, which is acquired by collecting it in a cauldron. Using the block will also cancel the fall damage, but it won't be as quick. Falling through the powder snow block takes time and can eventually begin freezing the player, but they can easily get out before that happens.

