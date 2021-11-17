What are the fastest ways to get emeralds from villagers in Minecraft?

Believe it or not, but Minecraft also has a currency system! The game is known for many rare items which are hard to find, like diamonds, ancient debris, etc. One of them is emeralds, even rarer than diamonds.

But one mob has an abundance of emeralds in their pockets: villagers.

These long-nosed, human-like mobs peacefully live in their small villages. They are the closest in behavior to the Minecraft players' character.

They sleep, eat, and most importantly, trade various items that users might need. Gamers can farm loads of emeralds from them with a few tricks.

Quickest modes to obtain emeralds from villagers in Minecraft

1) Which villager to choose

First things first, players will have to choose the right villager to trade with. In Minecraft, villagers can have various jobs, like a librarian, fletcher, farmer, etc., and they can trade emeralds for multiple items.

This is crucial because some of them can trade emeralds with items that are really easy to farm. Hence, getting a villager with the most straightforward trade like paper, sticks, etc., is the best.

All villager jobs (Image via Minecraft)

2) How to make the trade cheaper

After users have their villagers set up and ready to trade emeralds, they will soon notice that the trade is not so cheap. Villagers will usually trade only one emerald for a large number of items in return.

Because of this, players will have to farm tons of that particular item just to get a handful of emeralds. But this can be optimized.

Getting 'Hero of the village' status effect

Hero of the village status effect (Image via Reddit)

Gamers can fight the pillager raid and protect a village from destruction. This will give them the 'Hero of the Village' status effect.

With this, all trades from every working villager will have a discount. This is an excellent way to reduce the trade price, but players will have to fight a whole raid of Pillagers for this.

The zombify and curing trick

Curing a zombie villager in Minecraft (Image via Animo Apps)

It might sound cruel, but this trick is the best way to get loads of emeralds in an instant. In the wilderness, players may find hostile zombie villagers. These mobs can be trapped and cured with the help of a splash potion of weakness and a golden apple.

When cured and employed for a job, the cured villager remembers players and will give emeralds at a discounted price. The bizarre thing is that this process can be repeated to bring down the trade to one emerald for one item.

This is the fastest way to get stacks worth of emeralds from villagers in Minecraft.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

