5 best mushroom island seeds in Minecraft 1.17.1 version

The mushroom field biomes are one of the rarest in Minecraft.

Not only do mushroom fields not generate as often as other biomes, they also tend to spawn in areas almost completely isolated from any other biome in vast oceans which make them extremely difficult to find. But mushroom field biomes have some awesome elements to them that definitely make them worth searching for.

Luckily, gamers won't have to manually search for these as they can use pre-found Minecraft world seeds. Everyday Minecraft players share the awesome seeds they’ve found, and many of those include mushroom biomes.

Since the Minecraft 1.17 update, many new and exciting world generators have been discovered. Here are some of the best seeds for the newest version of Minecraft that feature mushroom field biomes.

Great seeds for mushroom biomes in Minecraft 1.17

5) Shoreline spawn

Shoreline (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -6283577988472362412

The 1.17 seed is available on Minecraft Bedrock Edition and will spawn players right near the shoreline of a gigantic mushroom field island. It’s quite rare to spawn this close to a mushroom biome, but with this seed, gamers can start off their game with the unique lush biome.

4) Speedrun seed

Seed: -1739085941

This seed is a Minecraft Pocket Edition player’s speed run dream. There are so many great elements about this seed.

Players will spawn right next to a ruined portal with great loot that allows them to go directly to the Nether. What’s more, this portal spawns players directly next to a Nether fortress. Around the Overworld of this seed are lots of villages and structures with valuable loot as well. There is even a lush cave with a mineshaft on this seed which can be seen at coordinates in the above video.

Of course, this seed also features a mushroom field biome. This seed is amazing on its own, so the mushroom island is somewhat of a lucky added bonus in all of this.

3) Taiga mushroom island

Taiga island (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -7610926886490408806

This is a Java Edition seed with beautiful terrain and world generation. With this seed, gamers will spawn in a taiga forest. The taiga biome connects directly to a mushroom field biome just a few hundred blocks from the spawn location.

These two biomes are on their own secluded island in the ocean. This seed provides a perfect combination of the taiga and mushroom biomes and makes for an awesome looking island that players can use however they please.

2) Double village, double ravine

Image via Minecraft

Seed: 1337252429980258901

This is another Java Edition 1.17 seed with an incredibly lucky spawnpoint.

Off the bat, players will spawn near a village with a shipwreck that has been generated directly in the middle of the community. This seemingly occurred because the village is on an ocean coast. The village also features a huge ravine for gamers to explore.

Just off the coast, gamers will be able to see a mushroom island very close to the spawn location. What’s even more incredible about this seed is what is next to that mushroom biome. There is yet another village that bleeds into the mushroom fields, and interestingly enough, there is another ravine in that village as well.

1) Super long island

Seed: 5938032534452784186

Coordinates: 33000, 333600

While Minecraft gamers have to teleport or travel quite far for this mushroom biome, it may very well be worth it. This seed features one of the longest mushroom island biomes to ever be found.

This mushroom island extends for thousands of blocks which are nearly unheard of. Any Minecraft player who loves the mushroom biome will have to play on this seed and check it out themselves.

What’s more, there are tons of dungeons underneath the mushroom biome and various monuments scattered throughout the nearby ocean. There is even a badlands biome nearby as well, which is yet another rare find.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Allan Mathew