Minecraft 1.18 update to be released today (November 30): All features revealed in release candidates

The Minecraft 1.18 update release date is upon us! The much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update for the famous sandbox game will finally be released in a few hours on 30th November. After a great part 1 of the Caves and Cliffs update, part 2 is said to be the game's biggest update yet.

Mojang has been finalizing the official update by testing and releasing candidates to remove any bugs to deliver the smoothest experience for players. After the release of the fourth update candidate, they are now ready for the official release of the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 update releasing today: All features and bug fixes revealed in release candidates

For years, Mojang has been very thorough regarding its bug fixes, releasing loads of snapshots and releasing candidates to remove every single error. And Minecraft 1.18 update is no different. Minecraft 1.18 update is expected to be rolled out shortly on 30th November.

Bug fixes in the Minecraft 1.18 update release candidates

Lava lakes were missing in Minecraft 1.18 update release candidate 2 (Image via Reddit)

Until today, Mojang has released four release candidate versions of the Minecraft 1.18 update. These are the final test versions to see if they have any bugs whatsoever and if they are ready to be released as the official version.

The game's developers found a few bugs here and there, which were essential to fix. These are all the release candidate versions and their bug fixes:

Release candidate 1 - Moving through blocks in spectator mode causes a memory leak. Release candidate 2 - In large caves, the cave generation can't reach Y=-54, not allowing to generate large lava lakes. Release candidate 3 - Blocks losing the loot inside them after dying. Release candidate 4 - Fixed an issue where coal ore at lower heights (Y=0 to Y=192) is not distributed as intended.

Minecraft 1.18 update features

Lush caves biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft 1.18 update is said to be the game's most significant update yet. Players will experience a whole new Minecraft starting today, with a plethora of changes and additions. Out of many smaller changes, here are some of the major features in the Minecraft 1.18 update:

New world generation

New ore distribution

Eight new biomes

Hostile mob spawning light level change

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Minecraft 1.18 update, aka Caves and Cliffs Part 2, will be released today, November 30. The release time for the update is 10 am EST. This update will be released across all supported platforms at the same time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer