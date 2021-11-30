Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 4 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

One day before the release date, the developers of Minecraft have released the fourth release candidate for Minecraft 1.18. The Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 4 is out, and players with the Java Edition launcher can directly install it.

Like the rest of the Minecraft 1.18 release candidates, this one comes with only one bug fix. Since the update will come out on November 30, the developers will not be making any major changes as it takes a lot of time to test and balance the features.

Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 4

slicedlime @slicedlime 4-leaf clovers bring luck, right? What about 4-Release Candidates? Let's try that out! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… 4-leaf clovers bring luck, right? What about 4-Release Candidates? Let's try that out! minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

What are release candidates?

These are test versions of upcoming updates that the developers release for players to test new features. They can then report bugs and glitches they might have discovered.

Snapshots, pre-releases, and release candidates are for Java Edition. Bedrock players can also try the upcoming features by signing up for the beta program and downloading the latest beta update. Beta versions are only released for Xbox One, Android, and Windows devices.

Changes made in this release candidate

The developers fixed an issue related to the lower distribution of coal ore.

What is coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update?

↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

The main features of the Minecraft 1.18 update are the new cave and mountain biomes. Lush caves and dripstone caves are the two new cave biomes. The six new mountain biomes are meadows, groves, snowy slopes, frozen peaks, stony peaks, and jagged peaks.

New music for the main menu and survival game mode is also being added. A new music disc titled "Otherside" will also be introduced. Players will find this music disc in dungeons and strongholds.

One of the most interesting cave biomes announced last year, the deep dark caves, has sadly been removed from this update. Wardens, sculk blocks, archeology, goat horns, and bundles will also not be introduced with this update.

Players will get to see these features with the Minecraft 1.19 update that will come out next year. The Minecraft 1.19 update will bring a ton of new features and a handful of new mobs. Learn more about it from here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar