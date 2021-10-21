Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w42a adds new Caves & Cliffs Part 2 music

At Minecraft Live 2021 event, Mojang officially reconfirmed the release time of Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. The much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update will be released in the next month or two.

The Caves and Cliffs update revolves around improving the caves and mountains in Minecraft. Developers are bringing new massive mountain biomes and beautiful cave biomes. Along with biomes, the Overworld generation is also getting a significant improvement overall.

Developers are almost ready with the world generation changes and are making minor tweaks. In the recent snapshot 21w42a, Mojang added eight new background music and a music disc to Minecraft, and all of them are beautiful.

New music in Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w42a

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now shipping out snapshot 21w42a which adds quite a few tracks of new music to the game! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We're now shipping out snapshot 21w42a which adds quite a few tracks of new music to the game! minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Unlike most snapshots, Minecraft 21w42a was focused on game music. Since its early days, both background music and music discs have contributed to making the game more fun.

Otherside music disc

The new snapshot features a new music disc titled 'otherside' composed by Lena Raine, the same artist who created the funky music disc Pigstep. Otherside is another music disc only obtainable by looting chests in Minecraft.

Otherside disc can rarely be found inside chests in stronghold corridors. The new music disc also generates much more rarely in dungeon chests. Players can download the latest Minecraft snapshot to hear it in-game.

New Overworld music

Minecraft 1.18 update will add many new biomes to the Overworld like lush caves, dripstone caves, snowy slopes, jagged peaks, meadows, etc. Mojang added nine background music in snapshot 21w42a for the upcoming biomes.

Lena Raine composed the following six music for Caves and Cliffs Part 2 biomes:

Stand Tall: It plays in the snowy slopes, jagged peaks, frozen peaks, and stony peaks. Left to Bloom: It plays in the lush caves and meadows. One More Day: It plays in the meadows, snowy slopes, and lush caves. Wending: It plays in the mountain groves, jagged peaks, stony peaks, and dripstone caves. Infinite Amethyst: It plays in the mountain groves and dripstone caves.

All the music mentioned above will also play on the main menu. Other than these, there is another music, titled Ancestry, expected to arrive in future releases. Players can listen to Ancestry on Lena Raine's official Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Soundtracks playlist.

Kumi Tanioka composed three tracks for Caves and Cliffs Part 2 release:

Floating Dreams: It plays in the jagged peaks and lush caves. Comforting Memories: It plays in the mountain groves. An Ordinary Day: It plays in the snowy slopes, dripstone caves, and lush caves.

Many players, including YouTubers and streamers, loved the brand new music and shared their appreciation on Twitter. Here are some of those reactions:

Image via Twitter/TommyInnit

cubfan135 @cubfan135 Added a new music disc from Lena Raine titled ‘Otherside’. This can be found on rare occasions in Stronghold corridor chests or much more rarely in Dungeon chestsLet's goooo! New Music disc in Dungeon/Stronghold Chests! You love to see it. Added a new music disc from Lena Raine titled ‘Otherside’. This can be found on rare occasions in Stronghold corridor chests or much more rarely in Dungeon chestsLet's goooo! New Music disc in Dungeon/Stronghold Chests! You love to see it.

Also Read

Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ @eckoxsoldier Here is the new #Minecraft Music Disc Otherside By Lena Raine 🎵(can't play it all due to twitter video length) Here is the new #Minecraft Music Disc Otherside By Lena Raine 🎵(can't play it all due to twitter video length) https://t.co/KD7Pfauwms

As Mojang is adding music for the new biomes, players can expect the Caves & Cliffs update to be released pretty soon.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu