How to make end rods in Minecraft

Covering end cities throughout Minecraft, end rods are a helpful light source that emit small white particles, almost giving off the appearance of fluorescent lights.

Though they can be broken and retrieved within end cities, end rods can also be crafted through the use of blaze rods and popped chorus fruit in the crafting menu. End rods are versatile and are capable of being placed on most blocks from multiple angles. They can be left suspended in-air if the block holding them is broken.

In some end cities, players may notice that end rods can even be used as staircase steps when they are oriented horizontally.

Minecraft: Finding materials for end rods

There are many creative uses of end rods, such as the creation of fluorescent-looking light bulbs (Image via Mojang).

Blaze rods and popped chorus fruit are the two integral materials for creating end rods in Minecraft for players. This is especially useful for those who want to create their own end rods as opposed to looting them from end cities.

Both materials have their own methods when it comes to obtaining them, but if a player has already made it to the End, they should at least be aware of where to receive blaze rods.

Blaze rods are obtained by killing blazes (hostile mobs that inhabit the Nether, specifically Nether fortresses). Each time a blaze is killed by a player or a tamed wolf, there is a 50 percent chance for the mob to drop a blaze rod. Additionally, the looting enchantment increases the number of blaze rods dropped to a maximum of four.

If players have witnessed the End already and are in the process of creating end rods, they probably have experience in battling blazes and retrieving blaze rods.

Chorus fruit on the other hand may be new for some players, as they are exclusive to the End. Chorus fruits are obtained from the chorus plant, which can be found on the outer islands of the End and possesses a purple, rectangular form.

Similar to blaze rods, each block of a chorus plant has a 50 percent chance to drop a chorus fruit when it is broken. However, simply receiving the chorus fruit isn't enough, it still needs to be popped before it can be used to make end rods.

In order to pop these fruits in Minecraft, players will need to smelt chorus fruit in a furnace.

Once Minecraft players have both materials on-hand, they can use one blaze rod in the center of the crafting grid with a popped chorus fruit in the slot below it to create an end rod.

