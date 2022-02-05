Minecraft Redditor creates funny skeleton idle animation

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor named xxcactussell showcased a funny skeleton idle animation on the Reddit page. This short and funny animation caught a lot of attention.

In the GIF, the skeleton funnily plays with his right arm bone by taking it out and throwing it in the air. Ironically, skeletons in-game are not the most fun mobs, as they are hostile towards players and pose a threat.

The Minecraft Reddit page is packed with innovative and creative content, whether it is a huge in-game build, complex redstone contraptions, or artwork like this.

Reactions from other Minecraft Redditors on funny skeleton idle animation

The light-hearted, short GIF caught a lot of eyeballs as it showed one of the most common hostile mobs of the game funnily. Hundreds of people flocked to the post and talked about the humorous animation of a dangerous mob.

Many people kept sarcastically commenting on how scary the skeleton video was. They humorously expressed their fear to a very light-hearted and funny clip of the skeleton.

Others commented on how smooth the GIF was and asked the original poster (OP) about the framerate in which it was being rendered. The creator said it was made at just 33 FPS, which was highly impressive considering how smooth the GIF was.

Some people even discussed how this skeleton animation would work in the actual game. People talked about how skeletons can attack by humorously throwing their arms at players and how they won't be able to use a bow after that.

One or two people thought this animation would work perfectly in Minecraft Dungeons, a dungeon crawler video game by Mojang. People want to see this in the game as a Halloween prank as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

This short video was made with some kind of animation software and not in the game. However, the video's creator didn't mention the exact software in the title or comments.

Edited by Ravi Iyer