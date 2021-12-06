Where to find all the cliffs in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 was one of the vastest updates to ever be released by Mojang. It included a plethora of different changes to the game but perhaps the most notable was the implementation of new world generation mechanics.

These new world generation mechanics have exposed Minecraft to a world of different possibilities and there are now biomes in the game that were simply impossible before this massive update.

One of the newly added Minecraft biome types was that of mountains, also known as cliffs. These cliff biomes are defined by extremely tall mountain structures that penetrate through the sky.

How to find all of the cliff biomes in Minecraft?

To start with, players should be aware of the fact there are three Minecraft sub-biomes that can make up the slopes of cliffs. There are also three sub-biomes that make up the peaks of cliffs.

The following three Minecraft sub-biomes are slopes, meaning that they make up the slopes of a cliff structure.

Snowy Slopes

Snowy slopes are a mostly sparse sub-biome that is notably covered in snow from top to bottom. The biome also features the powder snow block, which will trap and freeze players if stepped on.

This sub-biome generates at the slopes of mountains, more specifically it generates beneath the peaks of a mountain and typically in hilltops. It is also known to generate in low altitude areas that are less densely forested, such as snowy tundras and plains.

Grove

The grove is another snowy sub-biome. It is commonly seen in the form of a forest made up of primarily spruce trees that generate at the outer edges of a cliff. The biome is also notably home to many mobs such as wolves, rabbits, and foxes.

This sub-biome will generate most commonly at high altitudes, typically next to other forest dense biomes such as taigas and dark trees. If the conditions are right, however, it can also be seen at lower altitudes next to other snowy biomes.

Meadow

The meadow is characteristically a grassland type sub-biome that contains a plethora of greenery, such as flowers, grass, and tall grass. It also is known to be a habitat for farmable mobs, such as sheep, rabbits, and donleys.

In terms of generation, this sub-biome can be found in the lower regions of mountains, but it is also known to generate by itself without a mountain being present. This is most commonly seen in the form of a plateau.

The following three Minecraft sub-biomes are peak biomes, meaning that they make up the top of a cliff structure. They will only generate on cliffs that are sufficiently tall.

Frozen Peaks

This Minecraft sub-biome is characteristically snowy and is made up mostly of packed ice, snow, and ice blocks. The only mob that can spawn in this biome are goats.

In terms of where to find this sub-biome, it will most typically only generate on top of small hills that aren't extremely tall. It will also only generate in biomes that are extremely cold in temperature.

Jagged Peaks

Like the Frozen Peaks sub-biome, this sub biome is heavily made up of snow blocks, but it does contain far more stone blocks than its frozen counterpart. It's a great place to mine as it contains a plethora of rare ores such as emerald, coal, and iron. This makes it a great place to set up camp while playing on a Minecraft 1.18 survival server.

The Jagged Peaks sub-biome in Minecraft is much more likely to generate in regions of a cliff that are more jagged and typically much higher in altitude. Moreover, it is most commonly found inside cold, snowy biomes just like the Frozen Peaks.

Stony Peaks

Stony peaks biome (Image via Reddit/hannel)

Stony Peaks are somewhat comparable to Jagged Peaks, just much warmer and lacking any snow. Instead, Stony Peaks are made up mostly of stone, andesite, calcite, granite, and gravel. Just like Jagged Peaks, this sub-biome is a great place to mine, housing many rare ores such as emerald.

Those looking for this Minecraft cliff sub-biome will most likely find it to generate inside biomes of moderate temperatures, such as jungles and savannas. It can also generate close to (but not within) colder biomes, in which case snow can be found near the slopes of the peak.

Edited by Siddharth Satish