Powder Snow in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: All you need to know

With the release of Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs, lots of new blocks are being added to the game.

One of these new blocks is called powder snow, and it is mainly used for creating traps. However, it can add a lot of interesting visual effects when players are traveling mountains as well.

Listed below is everything players will need to know about powder snow.

Powder Snow in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part I

Obtaining Powder Snow

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, powder snow naturally generates in mountain groves and snowy slopes. In both of those biomes, powder snow will spawn on and around the peaks of mountains.

Another way to obtain powder snow in Minecraft is to use a cauldron. If the player places a cauldron in a snowy biome, once it snows, the cauldron will be filled with powder snow. From there, the player will have to use an empty bucket to grab the powdered snow.

If the player would like to obtain powder snow and then place it down, they can use a bucket of powder snow to do so. Once a player places a powder snow block, that same powder snow block can be picked up again with an empty bucket.

If players try to break powder snow, the block will not drop anything, and no specific tool can speed up the mining process.

Powder Snow Usage

Most Minecraft entities (besides rabbits, endermites, silverfish, shulkers, vexes, and foxes) will fall through powder snow without taking fall damage, as well as move slower. Unlike gravel, powder snow will not cause suffocation damage.

However, mobs, armor stands or players wearing leather boots will not fall through powder snow, as the powder snow will behave as scaffolding when the player sneaks or crouches while on the block.

When the player falls from a height onto powder snow, they will take fall damage. And, if a mob that is on fire touches powder snow, the powder snow will melt.

Freezing

When a Minecraft player or mob is fully inside of a powder snow block, they will begin to freeze, taking damage. The player inside the block will begin to see a frosty filter fade in at the sides of the screen and the field of vision slowly decrease. After 7 seconds in the block, the player's hearts change from the red color to a frosty texture, and tick damage begins at half a heart.

Wearing any piece of leather armor stops the freezing effect and damage. This applies to all entities who can wear armor, including the player, zombies and even horses.

