Minecraft Redditor showcased a vintage library interior in the game

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of stunning builds made by players from all over the world. It is one of the most happening places for the community. Recently, yet another player uploaded an impressive build.

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of "slblu" showcased a beautiful vintage library made inside the game. The post gained a lot of attraction on the page and thousands of people upvoted and left positive comments on it.

The photo was of a vintage library interior with dark wooden bookshelves, a fireplace, and even a piano. A vintage miniature boat and quills on the tables highlighted the creator's attention to detail. Several pictures and written scriptures were affixed on the walls, giving it a more authentic look.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's vintage library

Soon after the post went live, Redditors began to add upvotes and drop positive comments on it. Within a day, the post got over 20k upvotes and over 100 comments. Some inquired about the texture packs used to make the build, while others were in disbelief that it was built using Minecraft.

Many asked about the texture pack used to build the library. As it contained certain blocks and items that were not present in the original game, people were curious as to which texture pack was used. The creator of the build replied that they used Cocricot and Miniaturia mods to build the library.

These two mods are great if players want to add a variety of new decorative blocks to the game and build something completely unique.

Some humorously commented on how different the build looked from the original game. Resource and texture packs can really turn Minecraft into a completely different game, at least visually, and many were awed at how far-removed the build looked from the original game.

Other than these discussions, many Redditors simply appreciated the build and the cozy feeling it radiated. One person amusingly thanked the original poster for inspiring them to play the game again. Overall, the vintage library build proved highly popular in the community and we will likely see attempts made to top it soon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee