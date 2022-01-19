5 best Minecraft realistic texture packs of 2022

Although Minecraft's visuals can be pleasing, some players are looking for a little more realistic experience from their gameplay.

In that regard, there are tons of ways to mod the game or implement texture packs that change the appearance of Minecraft's various blocks. Paired with modifications that enhance lighting effects and packs that alter the skybox, players can have a much more realistic look to Minecraft that is similar to other more realism-based survival crafting games. Regardless of a player's tastes, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to mods and texture packs. Even though 2022 has just begun, there are already some exceptionally realistic texture packs available.

Minecraft: Top realism texture packs of 2022 so far

5) Depixel

Depixel cleans up the vanilla look of Minecraft and still brings a realistic touch (Image via Mojang)

Blending a realistic feel and Minecraft's vanilla block designs, Depixel by Schmueles keeps the game's original look intact while bringing a smoother realistic feel to it.

Originally known as Default 32x32, Depixel keeps the recognizable blocks that players love intact while cleaning some of the excess pixels from their textures and magnifying them to higher resolution. It isn't the most realistic texture pack by any stretch of the imagination, but not all players need intense photorealism and would prefer the game's vanilla look with a nicer touch.

4) Legendary RT

Although they remain blocks, many Legendary RT blocks take on extra dimension to them (Image via Mojang)

Bringing a modern and high resolution take to Minecraft, Legendary RT by Legendary Knight comes in multiple resolutions to suit a player's tastes and potentially fit within their hardware constraints.

This makes Legendary RT a great choice for players worried about their texture pack requiring too much from their graphics card, as the pack comes in 256x, 512x, and 1024x texture resolutions. Although this pack creates a very sleek feel to building blocks, many natural blocks still have very distinct looks and make a stark contrast between the natural and man-made worlds.

3) Alacrity

Alacrity's block textures contain multiple variations to avoid repetition (Image via Mojang)

Not overdoing things with realism while still retaining a gorgeous appearance, Alacrity by Satellence is a significant step up from vanilla Minecraft, while not completely departing from it. That having been said, the amount of variety in Alacrity is very impressive.

The textures are already crisp and easy on the eyes, and they also possess several variations. This means that players aren't likely to see two of the same blocks next to each other and see them with the same texture. With that kind of variance, players' worlds should feel much more alive and less artificially generated.

2) Fantastik

Podzol displayed in Fantastik featuring Parallax Occlusion Mapping effects (Image via Mojang)

A texture utilizing Physically Based Rendering, Fantastik by n87_Design interacts exceptionally well with lighting effects- thanks to its rendering method. This makes each block in a player's game world react differently to different sources of light.

The textures are rendered in a beautiful 2048x resolution, creating highly magnified textures that look incredibly realistic. Crying obsidian features detailed purple scarring throughout the block, and the cloth fibers of sheets can be seen on beds, and obsidian's sheen casts reflections. There are few texture packs that have released this year that can match this level of realism.

1) Optimum Realism

A sea lantern rests on sand in Optimum Realism (Image via Mojang)

Rendered in 2048x resolution, Optimum Realism by Atmosphere_Of_Tech uses the real-world counterparts of blocks and places them in Minecraft. Instead of improving on the game's own blocks, it utilizes real-world photorealism as a substitute. Although it may seem as though this pack is incredibly resource-heavy, Optimum Realism strikes a great balance between visual quality and performance.

For players still struggling with the pack's performance hit, 128x and 512x resolutions are available as well. The pack also features exceptional variance, even including sticks and twigs on grass blocks and bananas on some jungle blocks. If players are looking for a new photorealistic experience in 2022, Optimum Realism is one of the best packs to get them started.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider