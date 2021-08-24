Minecraft Redditor showcases interesting library made with command blocks

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/winniescreations has recently decided to make a command block library with a typical librarian inside. This librarian will begin yelling at the player if they run or jump inside of the library. The Minecraft subreddit has certainly never seen anything like this creation before.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) makes great use of command blocks to have a librarian villager take control of their library. Unlike the vanilla librarian villagers, this librarian does not tolerate any tomfoolery in their library. The fearless librarian does not hesitate to kick the player out, even if they are wielding diamond armor and weapons.

Minecraft Redditor creates a realistic library with command blocks

The Post

The Minecraft post begins with the player walking into a large library building. This building is not anything special, which is expected for a normal library building.

After entering the building, the OP is met with a seemingly busy librarian who is staring at a few books. The OP decides to get this librarian's attention by jumping right on top of their books.

The librarian notices this and tells the player not to jump in their library. While it may not seem like much, this is a very impressive feature that most likely has a lot of moving parts. A command block must be used to read the fact that the player jumped, as well as have the villager display a message above their head.

Anyways, after receiving a verbal warning, the OP decides to continue jumping around the library, likely in spite of the librarians strict demands. The librarian once again warns the OP not to run in the room, and questions if the OP heard them.

The OP finally pushes the librarian to their limits, which results in the librarian moving away from their desk and forcing the OP out of the library. Again, this doesn't look too impressive on the surface but most players likely can't explain how this effect was created.

Reactions

Due to the interesting and humourous elements of this post, it performed extremely well achieving 8,800 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this perturbed librarian.

It would be quite hilarious if the librarian ruthlessly slaughtered the OP after defiling their sanctuary.

Luckily, the OP did not receive this fate as they only coded in a stern removal from the library. It would be interesting to see some other interactions with this annoyed librarian.

In this thread, the OP claims that they have a bunch of similar builds to this one. One can assume that these builds have interactions with mobs from command blocks.

In fact, they have a YouTube channel with tutorials on how to detect player movement with command blocks.

One Minecraft Redditor made a joke about the fact that the sign at the end of the post misspelled "customers" as "costumers".

Most Minecraft Redditors likely missed this error, which is why many players didn't understand this joke at first.

In this comment thread, the OP explains how they created this awesome build.

They claim to have used commands such as scoreboards and execute to keep track of the number of times a player jumps or runs inside the library.

The Minecraft YouTube video above showcases exactly how this build was created.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

