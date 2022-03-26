List of all the changes in Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft snapshot 22w12a

Mojang recently released Minecraft snapshot 22w12a with loads of Deep Dark Biome changes. These snapshots have new features that will be released in the 1.19 The Wild Update sometime later this year.

Players are eagerly waiting for all the new biomes and mobs that will be added soon. The Deep Dark Biome is arguably the most fascinating biome ever added to the game. With Ancient Cities and the Warden mob, it will be one of the scariest and most thrilling places to explore.

With this Minecraft snapshot 22w12a, Mojang brought quite a few changes to the new biome, adding some missing features and changing some mechanics.

List of changes in Deep Dark Biome of Minecraft snapshot 22w12a

1) Warden added back and changed

The mob can attack higher up (Image via Minecraft)

The most terrifying hostile mob, the Warden, was added back to the Minecraft snapshot 22w12a. It was first featured in an experimental snapshot and was not present in the first official snapshot 22w11a. It has now been added to the game and has changed slightly.

The beast is much more lethal when attacking players because now its attacks can reach a certain height. Previously, we found out that towering with blocks can prevent players from getting attacked.

Now, the mob can easily reach up to three or four blocks of tall towers and attack players from the ground. However, players can still attack the mob with ranged weapons after towering high.

They also have a mysterious glitch where they hilariously jump on lava and water. They do not drown but instead float lightly on both the liquids.

2) Sculk Shrieker now functional

Sculk shrieker (Image via Minecraft)

The dangerous and scary sculk shrieker block is now functional in the Deep Dark Biome and will let out a ghostly shriek whenever players make any sound. They also apply the darkness effect to the players briefly and even summon the Warden. It was disabled in the previous snapshot but is now active.

3) Darkness effect added

Darkness effect (Image via Mojang)

The darkness effect makes a return in the Minecraft Snapshot 22w12a. This effect essentially darkens a player's surroundings and makes it difficult to see anything. It has a pulsating effect where it gets extremely dark.

However, Mojang has added an accessibility setting to reduce the darkness pulsing and completely disable it as well..

4) Sculk shriekers won't generate from sculk catalyst

No sculk shrieker block generate from catalyst block (Image via Mojang)

This is an interesting change brought by the game developers in Minecraft snapshot 22w12a. Sculk catalyst block usually takes XP from a dead mob or player to spread various types of sculk blocks. However, in this snapshot, the block will not generate the dangerous sculk shrieker block that can summon the Warden.

5) Swift sneak enchantment for leggings

Swift sneak on leggings (Image via Mojang)

The swift sneak enchantment also makes a return to the latest snapshot and has changed slightly. The useful enchantment is now applicable to leggings instead of boots in the previous experimental snapshot.

This allows players to walk much faster while in sneak mode. This helps players evade the Warden faster without making any sound.

6) Deep Dark separate from aquifers

The new biome will spawn separately from aquifers (Image via Mojang)

In the Caves and Cliffs update, the caves had aquifers generated inside them. However, Mojang confirmed that they particularly managed to make the new Deep Dark biome generate separate from the aquifers in Minecraft snapshot 22w12a.

This means that the world generation algorithm of the game will try not to generate the Deep Dark Biome inside an aquifer.

