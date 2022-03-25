Minecraft 1.19 snapshot 22w12a for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

Last week, Mojang announced and released the first official snapshot of the Minecraft 1.19 update. Developers have been working on The Wild Update for a long time and are now confident about making a lot of upcoming features publicly available through snapshots.

Today, Mojang released the second snapshot for the 1.19 update. Snapshot 22w12a has brought many new features. Developers have also added features from the experimental snapshot.

Players can now finally encounter the horror of Deep Dark Caves, the Warden, in snapshot 22w12a. Here are all the new features and changes in the latest 1.19 snapshot.

Minecraft 1.19 snapshot 22w12a patch notes

New features added

Added Darkness mob effect

Added Sculk Shrieker functionality

Added the Warden mob

Added boat with chest

Added the Swift Sneak enchantment

Changes

The Deep Dark biome is now less flooded than surrounding areas

Leaves are now waterloggable

Removed debug hotkey cycling render distance

Sculk shrieker

Sculk shrieker is now available in Java Edition snapshot. It is now completely functional and thus can summon the Warden in Minecraft. If a sculk shrieker gets activated frequently, it will spawn the Warden to remove the source of the disturbance.

Warden

The warden has finally appeared in the snapshot. This blind monstrosity is incomparable to any other mob in the game. The Warden boasts high health points and attacking strength way beyond the stats of the boss-type mobs.

kingbdogz @kingbdogz



Some examples: they can now hit targets a higher up (but not a lot higher), so pillaring up becomes a tad more difficult slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime Time for Boats with Chests! And somewhere in the deep dark, something powerful slumbers... snapshot 22w12a is out now! Our website is having some trouble showing the article, so in the meantime you can read about it on reddit: reddit.com/r/Minecraft/co… Time for Boats with Chests! And somewhere in the deep dark, something powerful slumbers... snapshot 22w12a is out now! Our website is having some trouble showing the article, so in the meantime you can read about it on reddit: reddit.com/r/Minecraft/co… For the new snapshot there are some small but noticeable differences to the Warden, would love to hear your feedback :)Some examples: they can now hit targets a higher up (but not a lot higher), so pillaring up becomes a tad more difficult twitter.com/slicedlime/sta… For the new snapshot there are some small but noticeable differences to the Warden, would love to hear your feedback :)Some examples: they can now hit targets a higher up (but not a lot higher), so pillaring up becomes a tad more difficult twitter.com/slicedlime/sta…

In the experimental snapshot, players can avoid the Warden's wrath by towering up. However, this strategy doesn't work in the snapshot as the Warden can now hit players who have towered up. There are other changes to the Warden in the snapshot as well.

Darkness effect

The darkness effect has also made its way to snapshots, along with the Warden and sculk shrieker. Both the Warden and sculk shrieker blocks can inflict the darkness effect on players, reducing their vision.

Boat with chest

The recent Bedrock beta added functional boats with chests. The same feature is now available in Java Edition as well. Players can combine boats and chests in a crafting grid area to make boats with chests.

These entities are similar to boats but can be used to store items. They also interact with hoppers and other storage-related redstone contraptions.

Bug fixes

As usual, there are a lot of bug fixes in this Minecraft snapshot. Interested players can go to the official website to see all the new features of snapshot 22w12a. At the bottom, players can find a list of bug fixes.

