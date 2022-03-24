The Warden is the most terrifying mob in Minecraft that will be arriving with the 1.19, The Wild Update. It is also the first blind mob that can only smell and hear things around it. It is part of the new Deep Dark Biome, along with sculk blocks and Ancient Cities structures. There are several reasons as to why this mob is so feared.

Minecraft @Minecraft Dangerous denizen of the Deep Dark or just a misunderstood menace? You’ll have to wait for The Wild Update to make up your mind!



In the meantime, RT if you’re excited – or terrified – to make the warden’s acquaintance! Dangerous denizen of the Deep Dark or just a misunderstood menace? You’ll have to wait for The Wild Update to make up your mind! In the meantime, RT if you’re excited – or terrified – to make the warden’s acquaintance! https://t.co/Uc6xuiFUSB

The Minecraft 1.19 update will be released sometime in 2022. It will feature two new biomes called the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. Both the biomes will feature new blocks and mobs like Frogs, Tadpoles, Fireflies, Allays, and the Warden. The terrifying hostile mob will dwell deep underground, exclusively spawning in the new biome.

5 reasons why Warden is the most terrifying mob in Minecraft

5) Appearance

Warden's chest has souls (Image via Minecraft)

Although Mojang said that they wanted to make the mob look derpy and scary at the same time, when players encounter the beast, they feel nothing but fear. The mob has a dark teal color with an off-white gradient on its hands. They also have a rib-cage with illuminating souls on their chests The face only has a derpy looking mouth with no eyes.

4) Heartbeat sound

Heartbeat sound is connected with the souls illuminating (Image via Minecraft)

Sound plays a big role in instilling horror in players' minds. Whenever the mob is around, players will constantly hear a heartbeat coming from the mob itself. They will notice that the heartbeat is connected to the lighting of the souls inside the mob's chest. This drastically increases the fear element.

3) Darkness effect

Darkness effect (Image via Mojang)

With the Deep Dark Biome and the mob, Mojang has also added a new darkness effect. This will drastically darken the player's surroundings, making it very difficult to see anything. If players are around the mob, they will keep getting affected by the effects. This makes evading the mob much more difficult.

2) Strongest mob in the game

The mob does not die even after several hits (Image via Mojang)

One of the main reasons why players must avoid a fight with this mob is because it is the strongest in the game. Warden is even stronger than a Wither or an Ender Dragon, with 500 HP (250 hearts). It will take players loads of arrows and axe hits to kill the mob.

1) Lethal attack damage

Even players with netherite armor can die in a few hits (Image via Mojang)

Another reason why players must always avoid a head-on fight with this mob is because it can easily kill players with one hit. One hit from the Warden does 8 hearts worth of damage to the player in easy mode. In hard mode, the attack damage can go up to 22.5 hearts. The beast is extremely overpowered, making it the most terrifying and strongest mob as of yet.

Edited by Mayank Shete