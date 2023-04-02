How to use cheats in Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.19

Minecraft’s Pocket Edition has always been a favorite in the game’s community, primarily because of its accessibility. Pocket Edition is a version of the game that players can enjoy on their mobile devices. This means it's the only version that can be played anywhere, on the go (since Minecraft Earth is no longer operational). Many prefer the game in its vanilla state, which means using no mods, resource packs, shaders, data packs, commands, etc.

They get to face the game's harsh sandbox world in survival mode. Others, however, seek to use commands and cheats to make it more convenient and showcase their creativity without restrictions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft PE: Steps to modify your world using cheats and commands

Just like in Java Edition or any other version, access to commands and cheats in Pocket Edition is relatively easy. Players can use them to build megastructures, redstone contraptions, or create their own maps with custom rules, levels, and mechanics. Let’s look at how one can access cheats in Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Open Minecraft on your mobile device.

Navigate to the “Play” button and click on it to get to the world creation screen.

On the new screen, navigate to the “Worlds” tab.

Make sure the "Activate cheats" option is on.

Click on “Create new” to start generating a new Minecraft world.

Once players are inside their world, they’ll need to press the forward slash key on their mobile keyboard. This opens a menu on the bottom built specifically for entering commands.

Once the menu is open, players need to put in a command of their choice and press enter or an equivalent key to confirm the command. This will activate the command within the game.

Best cheat commands to use in Minecraft Pocket Edition

/ability: gives players an ability or takes away an existing one

/clear: clears items from a player’s inventory

/effect: manipulates status effects i.e. adding and removing them

/enchant: allows players to enchant an item with any enchantment of their choice

/fill: fills an area with blocks of a specific number

/gamemode: allows the player to change their gamemode (survival, creative, spectator or adventure)

/gamerule: Allows players to change various rules and parameters within their world.

/give: give a selected item to a player

/kick: grants operators the ability to kick a player

/kill: kills a player

/op: makes a player an operator on a specifioc server

/setworldspawn: extremely useful; allows players to change their default world spawn

/spawnpoint: sets the spawnpoint for a player at a location of their choice

/summon: used to summon any entity

/time: changes the world’s time

/tp: allows players to teleport to other players or vice-versa

/weather: allows players to set the world’s weather

/xp: allows players to add or reduce experience levels or set them to a particular level

Cheats are extremely useful in Minecraft PE due to a variety of reasons. Playing on a mobile device can sometimes be more difficult than on a PC. Therefore, commands and cheats add a ton of convenience. In addition, they save time and allow players to focus on their builds rather than worrying about survival or other elements of the game.

