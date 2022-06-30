Top 5 survival seeds for Minecraft Java 1.19 update

Minecraft players have two options when it comes to starting a new world. The first option is to start with a random world and simply click 'Create a New World' to begin their journey. The other option, which is arguably more popular, is to find a good seed and use that for their new world. Seeds can be used to control where crafters, generated structures, and more spawn.

There are all kinds of reasons to look for specific seeds. In the 1.19 update, gamers may want to explore a brand new Mangrove Swamp, Pillager Outpost, or a Woodland Mansion. Whatever the reason may be, using seeds can be beneficial for many purposes. Here are a few good options for Minecraft players to try out in Java Edition.

Note: While the 1.18 update did introduce seed parity so that most seeds work across both platforms, there are instances where Java seeds aren't the same on Bedrock. However, Bedrock seeds will work fine on Java Edition.

Minecraft Java seeds for Survival in 1.19

5) Seed: 1450778142214593647

Unlike many other biomes, Mangrove Swamps currently do not have their own generated structures. Some players have custom-made their own structures, but Mojang hasn't added them in as of yet, and it is unclear if they ever will. However, this particular seed alleviates the lack of structures found there to an extent.

Technically speaking, a Mangrove Swamp village doesn't exist. However, this village does generate right next to the swamp, so it's the closest thing to one. Only deserts, plains, savannas, taigas, and snowy plains have themed villages.

4) Seed: 743444956032916314

albe6689 @albe6689 This is the cursed minecraft seed in 1.19

seed 743444956032916314

coordinates -3662 62 591

Every once in a while, Minecraft worlds can generate with peculiar features. It's a totally random world generation system with tons of possibilities. With so many variables at play, sometimes weird generation can take place.

This can be a random biome combination, but it can also be a structure that appears to be out of place and incorrect. This seed has the latter. At -3662, 62, 591, crafters will find a shipwreck on ice. It appears to be sideways, and shipwrecks spawning above the water level are extremely rare.

3) Seed: 37021689

A woodland mansion (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft speedrunners are always looking for good seeds. This usually involves a nearby stronghold, a stellar Nether spawn, and good loot that is immediately available. This seed has great loot immediately available and a ruined portal nearby.

At spawn, there is a village with a woodland mansion. Totems of Undying are nearly essential to beating the game, but most players can never find them. The ruined portal nearby has enough lava for crafters to finish it.

Inside the Nether, the Fortress is very close by, which is a huge bonus.

2) Seed: -457009213479927390

An Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

Ancient Cities are a rare structure added in 1.19 that are some of the rarest in the entire game. Minecraft users who find a Deep Dark cave are fortunate, but most of those don't have an Ancient City.

This seed has an incredible ten Ancient Cities in a thousand-block radius. The nearest one is found at -307, 63, 210.

Ancient Cities have incredible loot, but most crafters don't usually get the chance to find it without using a seed.

1) Seed: 3546842701776989958

This particular Minecraft seed makes no logical sense. At one spot, five different generated structures can be found. This is a rarity as most of the time, players would be lucky to find even two generated structures close by.

At one spot in this world, a shipwreck and a ruined portal spawn next to a Pillager Outpost and a desert temple and village. These are all pretty rare structures and have good loot, too. Gamers can find everything at 211, 69, 131, which isn't far from spawn.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far