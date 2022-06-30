Top 4 speedrunning seeds for Minecraft Java 1.19 update

Speedrunning is very popular in video games, especially Minecraft. Since the game offers so much to do after beating it, running through the hard part as fast as possible can be even more fun.

Some players prioritize speedruns, trying to get through the game as quickly as possible. That sometimes doesn't happen that quickly, though.

Users must make a Nether portal, get blaze rods, get Ender pearls, find the stronghold, enter the End and defeat the dragon. That takes a long time, no matter who's doing it.

The world record speedrun is an insane time: Brentilda beat Minecraft in just 9 minutes and 36 seconds. To do this, gamers will often look for seeds that particularly lend themselves to speedruns.

Speedrun seeds that will make Minecraft Java Edition 1.19 experience better

4) Seed: 7901583960864769992

An ancient city (Image via Stardust Labs)

Unlike many speedrun seeds, this one doesn't drop players right onto the stronghold or beside a mostly finished ruined portal. However, it allows them to get the loot they need right off the bat.

There are three ancient cities that have plenty of loot in them to load up to take on the Ender Dragon. Close by those cities is the stronghold.

Ancient City #1 Coordinates: 1224, -44, 488

Ancient City #2 Coordinates: 1384, -44, 184

Ancient City #3 Coordinates: 1624, -44, 104

Stronghold Coordinates: 1641, 6, 339

All users have to do is get the Ender pearls and blaze rods and head into the End Portal.

3) Seed: 1216998451290974659

An exposed stronghold (Image via Beebom)

The biggest issue with speedrun seeds is finding one with a stronghold nearby. This is the rarest structure in Minecraft, and there are often only one or two in an entire world.

That can be disastrous for someone who needs the stronghold to spawn close to them. With this seed, that's not a problem.

The stronghold can be found at 1332, 28, 548, which is close to spawn. To make this particular seed even more fun, it's an exposed stronghold found in a lush cave.

Lush caves don't add anything to the game; they're just the most beautiful biome, which is a bonus in this situation.

2) Seed: 1922293527921436389

A blaze spawner (Image via Steam)

Another of the most prominent issues that speedrunners face is getting a good Nether spawn. Without blaze rods, there is no trip to the End.

Blaze rods only spawn in the Nether and only at spawners in a fortress. Many Minecraft users have traveled for ages in the Nether, never to find a fortress or a blaze spawner.

This seed doesn't have that issue. While finding the other structures might be challenging, finding blazes will not be.

Gamers can find the spawner in the Nether at 110, 77, 44, which makes for a much safer experience in the Nether.

1) Seed: 37021689

A woodland mansion (Image via Mojang)

Every so often, a seed comes together to make life very easy for Minecraft speedrunners. This is one of those seeds.

At spawn, there is a village with a woodland mansion in it. Totems of Undying are nearly essential to beating the title, and there's never an opportunity to get them if a Minecraft player is speedrunning. There's also a ruined portal with enough lava to finish it out.

Inside the Nether, the Fortress is very close by, making this seed have nearly everything. All that's left is to locate the stronghold, which users can quickly do with Eyes of Ender.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

