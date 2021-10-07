Who holds the Minecraft speedrun world record in October 2021?

Like many other games, Minecraft also has a speedrunning community. In fact, it has one of the largest speedrunning communities. Many popular streamers and regular players try to make a record every day.

Minecraft is an endless game with no fixed ending. When it comes to speedrunning, however, players consider beating the Ender Dragon as the game's final goal. Usually, they use a random seed to create a world and try to beat the Ender Dragon as quickly as possible.

Any% Glitchless is the most popular Minecraft speedrunning category. There are other categories like set seed speedrun, achievement/advancement speedrun and so on.

This article looks at the current world record holder for random seed on the Any% Glitchless category.

Meet Brentilda, the current Minecraft speedrun world record holder

The current Minecraft speedrun world record is held by a player named Brentilda. Through various strategies and sheer luck, Brentilda achieved an unbelievable sub-10 world record. For those who are unaware of the technical speedrunning terms, sub-10 means completing the run in under 10 minutes.

Brentilda beat Minecraft in an astonishing 9 minutes 36 seconds and made a world record that would stay unbeatable for a long time. It has been over five months since he set this world record, and since then, nobody has even come close to his timing.

So far, Brentilda is the only speedrunner who did a sub-10 with a random seed on the Any% Glitchless category. He is an experienced technical Minecraft veteran who has been playing the game since 2010.

His world record speedrun

Brentilda's speedrun began the usual way. He spawned near a village and lava pool. After looting the village, he got the necessary tools and resources and went to the lava pool. He built a Nether portal using a water bucket and headed into the Nether realm.

However, as soon as Brentilda entered the Nether, things became exciting. He spawned close to a fossil and a house bastion, the best bastion-type to come across while speedrunning. Brentilda bartered with piglins to get ender pearls and then went back to the fossil.

There are many technical tricks beyond the knowledge of regular players. Brentilda used a trick called Divine Travel to find the stronghold using the fossil's coordinates. He blind traveled in the Nether and created a portal.

The portal spawned him right inside a stronghold near the End portal. This is probably the luckiest thing that can happen to a speedrunner. He went straight for the End dimension, and then everything was a piece of cake for him. Brentilda completed the speedrun in 9 min 36 seconds.

