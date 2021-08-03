5 fastest speedrunning records in Minecraft Java Edition as of August 2021

Minecraft is a game that can be completed very quickly. But as there are numerous things to do, most players do not focus much on finishing the game. A significant part of the Minecraft community loves to speedrun the game. Speedrunning means completing the game's main objective as fast as possible.

To finish Minecraft, players need to defeat the Ender dragon, a boss mob that rules the end dimensions. Defeating the Ender dragon is challenging as it has two-hundred health points. It can deal up to 7 health points of damage in one hit when the game difficulty is set to hard.

Speedrunning world records in Minecraft as of August 2021

5) 11 minutes and 50 seconds

The world's fifth-best Minecraft speedrun was set by fe666. It took him only eleven minutes and fifty seconds to defeat the Ender dragon. fe666 got lucky and found a ruined portal right next to the spawn.

From the portal's chest, he got multiple golden carrots, obsidian and an enchanted golden ax. Using these items, he was able to enter the Nether world in the first 45 seconds of his speedrun.

4) 11 minutes and 24 seconds

This speedrun record was made by nEmerald, a Twitch streamer with four thousand followers. He spawned right next to a village that had a blacksmith house with an iron sword and enough iron ingots for a pickaxe in its chest.

Because of his immense knowledge of bastions, nEmerald was able to collect all the useful loot and gold blocks very quickly and used the gold ingots for bartering. Being quick here helped him speedrun a lot.

3) 11 minutes and 15 seconds

Currently, the world record for the third fastest Minecraft speedrun is held by a well-known content creator named Couriway. He streams his speedruns on Twitch and uploads the highlights on YouTube. In his world record run, Couriway spawned next to a village that had a ruined portal not very far from it.

2) 11 minutes and 7 seconds

TheeSizzler is the current runner-up for the fastest Minecraft speedrun performed on a random seed. Coming in very close to Couriway, TheeSizzler beat the game in eleven minutes and seven seconds.

With the help of the village close to spawn and a ruined portal, it took TheeSizzler less than three minutes to enter the Nether. He came across a fortress with a blaze spawner very quickly, which helped him a lot in this run.

1) 9 minutes and 36 seconds

Dominating the competition, Brentilda holds the world record for the fastest Minecraft speedrun as August 3rd. By bartering with the piglins in the bastion, Brentilda was able to get two stacks of ender pearls, which proved to be very helpful in his speedrun.

Edited by Gautham Balaji