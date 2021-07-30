Who is Evan Eckenrode aka Dwarf Mamba and what is his relationship with Logan Paul?

Evan Eckenrode is a social media celebrity with 2.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. 'Dwarf Mamba' often collaborates with YouTuber Logan Paul to create funny videos and comedy sketches.

Eckenrode, who suffers from dwarfism, has created videos for platforms like Vine and YouTube and also has around 1.7 million followers on his official Instagram account. Many of his videos involve a humorous take on dealing with his condition.

The 24-year-old shares a close friendship with Logan Paul.The two first met in 2014 at the Dwarf Athletic Association located in San Diego. They were also roommates during the YouTube star's stay there.

It was Paul who convinced Eckenrode to pursue a career around creating videos for social media. Taking Logan's advice, 'Dwarf Mamba' started collaborating with him for different videos. The two started living together as well.

In one of their viral videos, the 26-year-old put Eckenrode in a briefcase and traveled all the way to Paris.

You can watch the full video below:

'Dwarf Mamba' recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he announced that he will be moving out of Logan Paul's house.

Eckenrode also thanked the YouTuber-turned-boxer for supporting him and making him a better person.

"I just wanna thank Logan Paul so much for everything he's done. When I quit college halfway through, he let me come out here and got a place for me to stay, free of charge... He definitely helped me become a better person, you know. Hopefully, I did the same for him... Thank you for all the wonderful memories that you have created and hopefully, again, I have created a lot of wonderful memories for you." Evan Eckenrode said.

You can watch the video below:

Logan Paul is in talks to fight Anderson Silva in a boxing match

.@LoganPaul and @SpiderAnderson Silva are in talks for a boxing match, Paul’s manager, Jeff Levin, tells ESPN. If it happens, no determination yet on sanctioned fight vs. exhibition. Details: https://t.co/xw7qMHt0aM — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 22, 2021

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul is currently in talks with UFC legend Anderson Silva for a professional boxing match.

Surprisingly, the opening odds for the potential matchup have come out in Paul's favor, despite the fact he has never won a professional boxing bout in his life.

The 26-year-old was last seen in action when he took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match. The bout went the eight-round distance and Paul was praised for holding his own against the boxing legend.

Edited by Harvey Leonard