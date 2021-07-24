"Logan Paul being the favorite against Anderson Silva is insane!" - Michael Bisping is shocked with the opening odds of Anderson Silva vs. Logan Paul

Michael Bisping was shocked to see bookmakers favoring Logan Paul to beat UFC legend Anderson Silva in a potential boxing match. Anderson Silva being named the underdog will come as a shock to many because his opponent Logan Paul has never won a boxing match in his professional career.

On the other hand, Silva was one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. He also made a successful transition to boxing recently, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a professional bout. According to Bisping, people might be considering Logan Paul a favorite because he recently managed to go the distance in an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather.

"Logan Paul is fighting Anderson Silva. Anderson Silva is the underdog in that fight which is just absolutely insane. If you look at Logan Paul, he fought Floyd Mayweather and went to a decision. I think maybe that is why they're saying he's the favorite."

.@LoganPaul and @SpiderAnderson Silva are in talks for a boxing match, Paul’s manager, Jeff Levin, tells ESPN. If it happens, no determination yet on sanctioned fight vs. exhibition. Details: https://t.co/xw7qMHt0aM — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 22, 2021

Michael Bisping claims Anderson Silva will beat Logan Paul with ease

Although Paul is favored to beat Silva in their potential clash, Michael Bisping doesn't see how the YouTuber beats 'The Spider'. Bisping acknowledged that Silva isn't the same fighter he once was but said he would still get past Paul comfortably.

"Anderson Silva, as we know was one of the most dominant champions we ever had. When he parted ways with the UFC, that wasn't the case. The reality was, unfortunately, he got old, slowed down a bit. He just wasn't the same guy. Injuries, miles on the clock, passion for the sport. Whatever it is, he wasn't the same guy, lost a few fights and parted ways. Then he fought Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing fight and I thought he looked absolutely fantastic. So what the bookies are seeing, why they are making Logan Paul the favorite over Anderson Silva, that blows my mind. No disrespect to Logan Paul. Seems like a very nice young man. I wish him all the best but him being the favorite is insane. If you've got money to spare, put it all on Anderson Silva."

Conor McGregor's jiu-jitsu trainer Dillon Danis recently posted a screenshot of a DM from Viktor Doria, who claimed that Silva and Paul would headline a boxing card in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Doria is a 5th Degree BJJ Black Belt under Carlos Gracie.

Do you guys think Logan Paul vs. Anderson Silva is really happening? pic.twitter.com/Ha0gAKtgKZ — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) July 20, 2021

