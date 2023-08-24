5 best features coming to iPhone 15 Pro, leaks and rumors explored

As the iPhone 15 Pro's arrival nears, word has it that Apple will announce it on September 13. The Pro models are expected to innovate and shine brighter than the current contenders. Fans can anticipate an improved display as well as added muscle to the device's already impressive performance and camera capabilities.

At an estimated price point of $1199, the cost will surpass that of the iPhone 14 Pro. Nevertheless, certain outstanding features and significant improvements could justify the price.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is said to be getting some exciting new features, and this article will uncover the best five.

Action button, USB-C port, and 3 more exceptional features coming to the iPhone 15 Pro

1) Action button

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may reportedly ditch solid-state buttons. They may instead opt for a unique customizable Action button that will replace the traditional silent switch, according to rumors.

The 15 Pro and the 15 Ultra might showcase two mechanical volume buttons and another mechanical button that replaces the silent switch, according to 9to5Mac.

Some efficient features, like the ability to customize system functions such as Ring/Silent, Do Not Disturb, Flashlight, and many more, can be assigned to a button, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra.

2) USB-C port

With the iPhone 15, there's expected to be a major upgrade in transfer speeds due to Lightning ports being replaced by USB-C. However, not all models can benefit from this. Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, confirmed that while every device will come with USB-C ports, only the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models will be able to fully utilize them with the USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 technology.

Unfortunately for those opting for the standard models, their USB 2.0 ports mean transfer speeds will remain essentially the same as with the Lightning port.

If Kuo's projection is to be believed, then file transfers on the 15 Pro‌ models could be ramped up to high speeds of 40Gb/s via Thunderbolt 3 tech, or 20Gb/s through USB 3.2.

3) Inclusion of titanium

The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to undergo a material transformation, based on Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's report. The highly anticipated model will shed its stainless steel exterior and instead incorporate a light-as-a-feather titanium frame.

These Pro-model iPhones that Apple is releasing will be the lightest they've ever designed. It is going to be stronger and more scratch-resistant than stainless steel, which was used for the body. Because it's lighter, the phone will be more comfortable to hold.

The possibility of a more matte finish in play is being whispered about. Less fingerprint smudges may occur as a result of the titanium, and it might grip a bit better.

4) Ultra-thin bezels

With a mere width of 1.5 millimeters, the iPhone 15 Pro models are geared up to flaunt the sleekest bezels ever witnessed on any smartphone, states Mark Gurman. Gurman further shared that a cutting-edge technology named LIPO (Low-injection pressure over-molding) is being employed to craft this remarkable screen.

Furthermore, the screen size for the iPhone 15 Pro will be 6.1 inches, the same as the 14 Pro. The upside is that the 15 Pro model will supposedly be more repairable.

5) A17 Bionic

Apple's A17 Bionic chipset will fuel the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. This A-series chip marks the first to come from their 3nm process, an impressive feat compared to their 5nm method. It is believed that this advancement will drastically improve how the device runs in terms of power and speed.

The gradual improvement of TSMC's 3nm process has been underway for some time now. Experts anticipate that this move will amp up the processing abilities by a margin of 10-15%, while simultaneously diminishing power consumption by a whopping 30%.