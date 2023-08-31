Get iPhone 14 at under $700 during Labor Day Sale 2023

Labor Day sales have already begun, offering amazing discounts on various smartphones. Despite the holiday taking place on September 1, shoppers can still snag some incredible deals right now. It's the perfect opportunity to check items off your wishlist and get your hands on some premium products. With the sale extending to Apple devices, the company's flagship ones are being sold at their lowest prices ever.

This article aims to aid in your search for a bargain on offerings from Apple, specifically highlighting the iPhone 14, which boasts one of the most substantial price cuts. By delving into the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Apple, we have provided the best option to find a discount.

Best iPhone 14 deal which you can't surely miss at Labor Day Sale 2023

Labor Day Sale shoppers may prefer the economic advantages of purchasing the iPhone 14 despite the upcoming iPhone 15 offering more enticing features.

As of now, no direct discounts are available for the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, making it less of a steal. Carrier-based savings for the iPhone 14 model are currently the only offer at Best Buy. However, if refurbished items don't bother you, Back Market has some fantastic deals too.

Best Buy

A noteworthy deal for potential purchasers during the Labor Day Sale is obtaining the iPhone 14 at a discounted price through Best Buy. Keep in mind that any trade-in transactions are done via AT&T, the carrier in this instance. The purchase may either be made in full or in installments, depending on your choice.

On top of that, customers can opt to exchange their Android or old iPhone devices in order to enjoy further markdowns on their novel purchases.

Here's the discounted price for the 256GB variant of the iPhone 14:

Discounted price : $699.99

: $699.99 Original Price: $899.99

With the purchase of the iPhone 14, Best Buy is providing four additional offers:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership Free Apple TV+ for 3 months Free Apple Music for up to 4 months Free Apple News+ for up to 4 months

Black Market

Last year saw the release of the iPhone 14, and going for a refurbished one can be a smart decision or even a great bargain. You can find enticing deals on the Back Market during the Labor Day sale for renovated products at discounted retail prices.

A one-year warranty is available at Back Market to ensure safety, along with discounts for trading in old phones. A no-questions-asked policy is also in place in case a return is necessary within a 30-day period.

Offers on the platform for certain iPhone 14 models that can pique your interest include:

iPhone 14 (128 GB) : $616.19

: $616.19 iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) : $714.17

: $714.17 iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) : $859.00

: $859.00 iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB): $1,008.10

Importantly, the release of the next iPhone is also nearing. Thus, it would be prudent to hold off on any purchases until then, as there is the possibility of further price drops or captivating new features.