5 best iPhone deals on Labor Day sale 2023

As Summer 2023 draws to a close, the much-anticipated Labor Day sales have arrived. Among the most attractive promotions offered by several platforms during this event, Apple has gone above and beyond. This brand has several of its products on discounts, with iPhones seeing particularly high price reductions. For anyone contemplating getting one of those smartphones, now is the time to act, as other major promotional events are still nearly two months away.

With several online shopping websites offering diverse deals, it's easy to get lured by the first thing you see. To help you make a purchase you don't end up regretting, below is a list of the top deals on Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, and other well-known platforms available during this Labor Day Sale.

iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Mini, and three more of the best deals on Labor Day Sale 2023

1) iPhone 12 (5G/64GB)

Original price : $629.99

: $629.99 Discounted price: $604.99

Full 5G support, great cameras, and impressive performance are just a few standout features of the iPhone 12's gorgeous design, and this device is a great option to opt for during this Labor Day Sale.

With the power of the A14 Bionic chipset, users can enjoy lightning-fast speeds and top-notch performance. Moreover, its crisp OLED display is framed by a sleek, flat-edged design that is sure to turn heads. While its battery life isn't remarkable, a screen resolution of 2532x1170 makes for a significant improvement in terms of the clarity.

Furthermore, the display is HDR10-rated, ensuring any videos recorded using this phone's rear camera with Dolby Vision are viewed exactly as intended. Importantly, both its wide lens and ultrawide optics on the dual-lens rear shooters are supported by 12-megapixel sensors.

2) iPhone 13 Mini (5G/128GB)

Original price : $729.00

: $729.00 Discounted price: $629.00

On Apple's iOS platform, the smaller iPhone 13 mini is a great option to purchase during this Labor Day Sale. It could be seen as the best option for those looking for a smaller phone. With a top-tier camera and impressive battery life, it is quite powerful.

Its Sensor-shift OIS technology and upgraded sensor from before have elevated images' visual quality, making them appear truly fantastic. The resolution on the screen, with dimensions of 1080 by 2340, is pretty decent given its size as well.

With its 12 MP wide camera and 120-degree field of view 12 MP ultra-wide camera, the 13 Mini is quite impressive. Nevertheless, this phone still has its flaws, as the display only refreshes at 60 Hz.

3) iPhone 13 (5G/128GB)

Original price : $729.99

: $729.99 Discounted price: $679.99

For those looking to save money on this Labor Day Sale 2023, the iPhone 13 is an excellent choice, with a brighter screen, a better camera, and a longer battery life. Despite having only a 60 Hz refresh rate, the OLED display is a real standout. It also has an impressive Super Retina XDR screen that is 28% brighter than the phone's predecessor, the iPhone 12.

The Photographic Styles feature is sure to please those who desire more control and those who aren't fans of the iPhone's standard color temperature. Additionally, the ultrawide camera performs admirably in low-light situations, producing images with reduced noise. Don't forget the impressive Cinematic mode that's included as well.

4) iPhone 14 (5G/128GB)

Discounted price : $799

: $799 Discounted price: $699.99

Wallet-friendly prices for the Apple iPhone 14 are up for grabs during the Labor Day Sale of 2023. It is light and compact at 6.07 ounces and comes in a size of 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, despite lacking the 120 Hz refresh rate feature, exhibits impressive screen quality for its price point.

Thanks to its larger sensor featuring 1.9-micrometer pixels and a faster f/1.7 aperture, the iPhone 14's main wide-angle camera will provide superior performance in low-light environments and when capturing action shots with improved clarity.

While it may not have the 48 MP bump of its Pro series counterpart, the iPhone 14 still boasts enhanced cameras in its unique way, making it a strong contender among the latest smartphones to buy on this Labor Day Sale.

5) iPhone 12 Pro Max (5G/128GB)

Original price : $1,099.00

: $1,099.00 Discounted price: $899.00

This Labor Day Sale in 2023, don't miss out on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It's showstopping with its incredible 6.7-inch screen, high-end cameras, lightning-quick 5G connectivity, and extended battery life.

In dimly lit situations, the 12 Pro Max is exceptional thanks to its larger main sensor and LiDAR sensor. These two features set it apart from the Pro model, providing a boost in quality. Similarly, the fast autofocus and wide aperture opening make the main lens an incredibly capable option.

Plus, the 12MP telephoto lens provides a zoom feature of up to 2.5x, adding to the phone's impressive features. Furthermore, it boasts a powerful A14 Bionic chip and 6 GB of RAM that ensure seamless performance.